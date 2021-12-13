New Lodge people denied easy access to walk-in testing: SF

People in one of the most deprived areas of Belfast are being denied easy access to Covid-19 testing facilities, it has been warned.

Sinn Fein MLA Caral Ni Chuilin, who is a member of the Stormont health committee, has raised concerns with health officials over the lack of a walk-in testing centre in the nationalist New Lodge in the north of the city.

According to Ms Ni Chuilin, the closest other walk-in test centre is in the loyalist Shankill, which is prompting New Lodge residents to use a test centre in south Belfast instead.

"The closest walk-in centre is in the Shankill and a lot of New Lodge residents wouldn’t be comfortable going over there,” she said.

"A lot of people living in New Lodge don’t have cars so the walk-in centre is their only choice, unless they’re willing to wait to get a test through the post.

"But then people can’t afford to take time off work until they get the results back.

"I know of one constituent, a young mum, who walked herself and her kids, in the rain, over to the PEC at Queen’s University… it’s not good enough.

"We need to make testing as accessible and as easy as possible.

"I spoke to the Public Health Agency (PHA) about this and they seemed to recognise the issue, so hopefully they will get it sorted.”

According to figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, there were 36 deaths linked to Covid-19 recorded in the postcode that takes in the New Lodge up to November 12.

This makes it one of the worst affected areas in Belfast.

Meanwhile, according to the Department of Health, 153 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the same postcode area between November 29 and December 5.

This represents a seven-day case rate of 572 per 100,000 of the population.

A study, published by the BMJ in April this year, found higher social deprivation is a risk factor for death from Covid-19 on a continuous scale, with two to three times the risk in the most disadvantaged 20% compared with the least.

Commenting on the testing facilities in the New Lodge area, the PHA said: “The location of Covid-19 PCR testing sites is kept under constant review.

"The location of testing facilities take account of multiple factors including circulating levels of Covid-19 in a locality, response to clusters or outbreaks, the need to support special circumstances such as care homes and universities, and the overall need for testing.

“We would encourage everyone to only book a PCR test if you have the symptoms of Covid-19, which are a new continuous cough, or a high temperature, or a change in sense of smell or taste.

“The current locations of all Covid-19 PCR test facilities and how to book a test can be found at www.pha.site/cvtesting.

"In addition, people can book a PCR test for delivery to their home via www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test.”

