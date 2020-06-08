New Methodist leader will be installed at Presbyterian headquarters

The new leader of Ireland's Methodists is to be installed in the Presbyterian Church's headquarters

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the installation of the next Methodist President, Rev Dr Tomas R McKnight, "will be like none other", the Church said.

Both Rev McKnight - a Texan and former oil company lawyer - and the Methodist Lay Leader of the Conference, Co Armagh woman Hazel Loney, will take on their new roles on Wednesday at a special event in the Assembly Buildings, Belfast, thanks to the generosity of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, only the five people directly involved in the installations will be present along with a small group who are responsible for technical support.

Methodists across the island and friends are invited to be part of the service as it will be livestreamed on the Church's website - www.irishmethodist.org - from 7pm. Representatives from other denominations and traditions will be 'present' on an online platform.

Rev McKnight arrived in Northern Ireland in 1981 as part of his study programme at Asbury Seminary in Kentucky. He married Elizabeth from Newtownards and transferred to the Methodist Church in Ireland. He Is currently minister of Donaghadee Methodist in Co Down. Mrs Loney is a former All Ireland President of Methodist Women in Ireland. She will serve as Lay Leader for two years.