New Novavax Covid vaccine approved for use in UK following trial in Northern Ireland

A new Covid-19 vaccine has been given regulatory approval for use in the UK, after being partly trialled in Northern Ireland.

Nuvaxovid has been developed by Novavax and was approved by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Two clinical trials of the vaccine involved nearly 50,000 participants, including almost 500 participants from across Northern Ireland, with the trial led by researchers Professor Danny McAuley, Professor Judy Bradley and Dr Johnny Stewart from Queen’s University Belfast and the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

The trial was the first of its kind for a Covid-19 to take place in Northern Ireland, with the number recruited to take part in the trial exceeding the original target of 350.

One of those who volunteered to take part - John Conlon – said: “We all wanted things to get back to ‘normal’, and when the adverts for the trial came up, I thought it was something I could do to help out.

“The staff were excellent in the NI Clinical Trial Unit, helpful at explaining the trial and what was involved. It’s great to see the vaccine has been approved for use and hopefully we are seeing some light at the end of the tunnel that has been the past two years”.

Welcoming the approval of the Novavax vaccine, Dr Janice Bailie from the Public Health Agency (PHA) said: “This is another positive step forward in the battle against Covid-19.

“Belfast Trust was one of a group of hospitals across the UK to deliver the Novavax trial, in which almost 500 participants from Northern Ireland volunteered to take part.

“As funder of the Northern Ireland clinical R&D infrastructure, we are extremely grateful to each and every one of the participants, and also to the research team who worked so hard to deliver the study.

“There is no doubt that research has made a huge contribution to the development of tests, treatments and vaccines to protect the health of the population during this most difficult of times.

“Looking ahead, it is important that investment in research is maintained for the future so that evidence will be generated to guide the post-pandemic recovery process.”

Nuvaxovid becomes the fifth Covid-19 vaccine authorised by the UK’s independent medicines regulator.