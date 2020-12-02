New rules for visiting Father Christmas in grottos amid Covid guidelines

A visit to Santa has long been a Christmas tradition - but this year it comes with a raft of Covid safety guidelines. (Doug Peters/PA)

At Hillmount Garden Centre's grotto in east Belfast, it is a very different experience for staff as they prepare to welcome families over the next three weeks.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph on behalf of Santa, Robin Mercer from Hillmount explained what safety measures had been put in place ahead of the children's arrival.

Every grotto will have their own rules this year, with visitors advised to get in touch before arriving. Some of the most common steps taken this year include:

Pre-booking system:

For the first time Hillmount is providing a pre-booking system for Santa's grotto so families can have their time slot booked before visiting.

"We've built a sleigh where the photographer takes the photo at a distance," said Mr Mercer.

"The family will get on the sleigh and Santa will be three metres away from them."

Face masks:

It is hoped that Santa doesn't have to wear a face mask, but his elves, guests, the photographer and Mrs Claus need to wear their face coverings at the grotto.

Santa, Mrs Claus and the elves will also have special clothing this year to enhance safety.

"We have had brand new suits made for Santa and his helpers," Mr Mercer added.

lSocial distancing:

Each family will be allocated a five-minute slot inside the purposely built grottos at Hillmount, with a maximum of six per group.

"We've built two massive rooms this year - eight metres by four metres - instead of having the small, traditional Santa room, which can be quite tight," said Mr Mercer.

"We have two grottos to help the queues in the outdoor area, so there's plenty of ventilation."

Sitting on Santa's knee:

Children will be unable to sit on Santa's knee this year due to social distancing regulations. However, Hillmount has gone to great lengths to make sure the day isn't spoiled through the specially built grottos. Santa will be three metres away from his guests to make a note of what toys he needs his elves to build.

Hand sanitising:

Just like all shops and venues, hand sanitising stations will be provided at the entry of Santa's grottos.

"Anyone coming through the door will be temperature checked and that's including Santa, his elves and Mrs Claus," added Mr Mercer.