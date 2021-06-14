New services to be set up for sufferers of long Covid in Northern Ireland

Health Minister Robin Swann has announced new services for the treatment and assessment of so-called long Covid.

Mr Swann said providing appropriate help for those who had suffered coronavirus and experienced ongoing effects was essential to rebuilding the NHS as he launched the long Covid care programme.

“We need to focus on rebuilding our services in a post-Covid era,” he said.

"That is a challenge. That is the legacy of Covid-19.

"We need to build back better and stronger than before and to deal with the issues coming our way post-pandemic.”

The services will be in place across all Health and Social Care Trusts and be open to referrals from both primary and secondary care by the end of October.

Patients displaying long Covid symptoms will continue to be treated via existing services until then.

On Saturday and Sunday no further Covid-linked deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland. The death toll remains at 2,155.

A total of 177 positive cases were recorded over the past two days.

It comes as the Department of Health warned of a surge in cases and hospitalisations in the late summer or early autumn caused by the spread of the Delta variant if it becomes the dominant strain of the virus.

"It is essential that people keep coming forward for their first and second vaccine doses,” Mr Swann added.

“The emerging evidence indicates that getting fully vaccinated with both doses is very important in terms of protection from the Delta variant.”

A total of 1,863,947 vaccines have been administered here, according to the latest figures.

Mr Swann went on: “The more people we can get fully vaccinated, the better prepared we will be for any upturn in Covid cases down the line.

"This is not a time for either complacency or alarmism.

"Caution must remain our guiding principle.”

Deputy chair of the British Medical Association’s NI Committee of GPs, Dr Frances O’Hagan, told the BBC: “We definitely have to look over our shoulders and be a little bit concerned about this.

"There’s no doubt, the numbers are going up.

"This is much more transmissible than our previous waves… in our first wave.

“It is spreading between people who have either not been vaccinated, or who have both their vaccines.

“We need to be really careful, our waiting lists are at a terrible position at the minute, the worst they’ve ever been.

"We need to get doing something to fix those waiting lists. If we fill our hospitals with patients with Covid, then we can’t do that.”