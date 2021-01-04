New sites to help ramp up vaccine programme as Oxford jab released

Hundreds of new vaccination sites are due to be up and running this week as the NHS ramps up its coronavirus immunisation programme with the newly approved Oxford University and AstraZeneca jab.

Some 530,000 doses of the vaccine will be available for rollout across the UK from today, with vulnerable groups already identified as the priority for immunisation.

On New Year's Eve, Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said Northern Ireland had 50,000 Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines which will begin rolling out to GP Practices from today.

The GP programme will run alongside the ongoing vaccination programme and will prioritise those over 80 initially but will quickly work down through the priority groups recommended for vaccination.

According to NHS England, the jab will be administered at a small number of hospitals for the first few days for surveillance purposes, before the bulk of supplies are sent to hundreds of GP-led services to be rolled out.

Hundreds of new vaccination sites - at both hospitals and GP-led services - are due to launch this week, joining the more than 700 already in operation, NHS England added.

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, where the vaccine was developed, is expected to be among the first sites to administer it this morning.

Five other hospital trusts, in London, Sussex, Lancashire and Warwickshire, will also start delivering the vaccine today ahead of the wider rollout.

It comes almost a month after rollout of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech began, with more than one million people having now received their first dose.

Second doses of either vaccine will now take place within 12 weeks rather than the 21 days that was initially planned with the Pfizer/BioNTech jab, following a change in guidance which aims to accelerate immunisation.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said this dosing regimen will "save the most lives and avoid the most hospital admissions".

He said: "The virus is unfortunately spreading fast, and this is a race against time."