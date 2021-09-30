New threats made against Health Minister Robin Swann

New threats to the Health Minister are forcing Robin Swann to review his security arrangements, it has been revealed.

The PSNI contacted the minister to inform him that further online threats have been made against him and that he should re-examine his security.

Mr Swann also said that anti-vaxxers have now escalated their “level of antagonism” towards Covid vaccinations into the “threat of physical violence” against health department and vaccination employees.

The Health Minister made the comments during a briefing at the Stormont health committee on Thursday.

The threats were condemned by other politicians including DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Sinn Fein’s Colm Gildernew, who described them as “appalling" and “absolutely disgraceful”.

In a tweet, Sir Jeffrey said Mr Swann is “doing his best in difficult circumstances and threats of this nature are a disgrace”.

"People can differ on policy but threatening a Minister or any public representative has no place in our society. I stand with Robin,” he added.

UUP leader Doug Beattie also condemned the threats made against his party colleague.

Mr Beattie said: “In the last few days, my friend and colleague Robin Swann has been contacted by the PSNI in relation to threats made against him and now has to review his security arrangements again.

"What sort of society are we becoming where Northern Ireland`s Health Minister is now having to deal with yet more threats and intimidation?”

“Not only is Robin Northern Ireland`s Health Minister, he is also a husband and a father,” he explained.

"Until you walk in his shoes through the midst of the worst public health crisis that has faced our society in a hundred years, maybe consider what you say and how you say it.

"Be it Robin Swann, a nurse or domestic, a doctor or a porter, the NHS is a team top to bottom and a threat to one is a threat to all. Robin Swann stepped up to take this job when others didn’t. I have seen up close his commitment and dedication to the NHS and its staff, and indeed the toll that the role has taken on him personally.

“Social media giants need to do an awful lot more to clamp down on online abuse and threats. Some things are more important than their profits.”

Chair of Stormont’s Health Committee, Mr Gildernew said: “The recent threats directed towards the Health Minister are appalling and absolutely disgraceful.

“My thoughts first and foremost are with Robin and his family at this time.

"There is no place for this in society.”

The Sinn Fein MLA added: “Robin has been the health minister throughout this particularly difficult time when we have all been facing a global pandemic and that makes these threats even more despicable.

“The Health Minister and all elected representatives must be free to do their work free from harassment and threats.”

Joined by Chief Medical Officer, Sir Michael McBride, Mr Swann outlined the situation facing health workers when responding to a question posed by UUP MLA Alan Chambers at Stormont.

“What concerns me now is not just the level of opposition but it’s also now the level of threat of violence that is actually being insinuated and targeted against a number of people both working in the health department. And also in the vaccination programme,” said Mr Swann.

“We’re also now seeing a different level of antagonism,” he added.

Mr Swann said he agreed with Mr Chambers, who had said that everyone has the right to not take the vaccine,

"They can voice their opinions but when it moves into a sphere of physical threat of violence, I think it has gone too far,” he said.

"Our vaccination programme is being managed, being co-ordinated, being delivered by people who want to save lives, who want to do the right thing.

"The insinuation and comparisons being made are abhorrent, they’re unjust.”

Mr Chambers stressed he had “no difficulty” with anyone deciding not to take the vaccine. However, he added: “I can’t understand why so many people feel the need to actively campaign against vaccination.”

Yesterday, officials reported further two patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland have died.

Another 1,163 cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health.

On Thursday morning, there were 342 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 31 were in intensive care. A total of 2,524,297 vaccines have been administered in total