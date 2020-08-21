Newborn son keeps Tommy Bowe busy throughout lockdown

TV presenter and former Ulster Rugby star Tommy Bowe has told how he welcomed his second child just before lockdown.

The ex-Ireland player was all smiles as he described his busy past few months.

“We actually had a baby boy a week before lockdown. That was number two,” he said.

“We already have a three-year-old daughter and then Jamie was born at the start of March.

“That’s kept us busy for sure. It’s probably the busiest lockdown that I’ve ever had.

“At the start you’re up at cock-crow and you’re not getting much sleep. It was quite difficult because we had nowhere to go.

“My wife Lucy is from Wales, so her mum and dad only got to see Jamie about a week or two ago, which was crazy. But from a parenting perspective, looking back on being able to be around, it was great. I don’t know what the next few months are going to hold, but at least the rugby’s on again. That’s more good news.”

With the initial newborn period safely navigated, Bowe is delighted to be finally getting back to work.

While he would prefer to be competing in the upcoming inter-provincials, simply being part of it is an exciting prospect for the 168-times capped Ulsterman.

And though the Covid-19 pandemic has meant that the season will be truncated, with a series of derbies replacing the eight scheduled rounds before the semi-finals and final, the edge always present in those local clashes will ensure the sport returns with a bang, Bowe said.

“I think for any rugby supporter out there, we’re just delighted to get rugby back playing in Ireland,” he added.

“From my side of things with Eir Sport, I should be pitch-side if everything goes as planned.

“Fingers crossed I’ll be there for the Munster-Leinster match. I just can’t wait to see the guys playing again.

“I would still be quite friendly with a lot of the players and would chat regularly.

“With five months off with no rugby, a lot of them felt that this was never going to come.”