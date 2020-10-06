Newry councillor told he would be liable for play park hand sanitiser injuries

Hand sanitisers placed in play parks by a local councillor have been removed over fears that children might squirt the substance in their eyes.

Councillor Alan Lewis, of Newry, Mourne and Down Council, was told he would be personally liable for any injuries caused by the sanitisers he placed in the parks without approval from members or officials.

Mr Lewis said he came up with the idea on a working trip to Scotland, where he noticed dispensers were in place at play parks he visited with his young children.

On his return, the representative of Slieve Croob in the Mournes asked officials whether they could be placed in parks in his area.

He was told 'no' because they may be vandalised, but he went ahead and erected seven, six of them attached to wooden boards he also put up.

The Ulster Unionist said: "A day after I had most up I received an email from the council advising that there had been a complaint from a parent asking what happens if their child squirts sanitiser in their eyes or hurt themselves on the wooden fixture."

In correspondence, a council official told Mr Lewis that if a child sprayed the liquid in the eyes or was injured by the wood, then the representative would have to cover any claim under his own insurance. He was also told it was up to local parents and guardians to be responsible for their own hygiene.

Mr Lewis removed six of the seven sanitisers that were attached to the wood but said one remains in his own local park in Clough, though it contains no liquid.

"I do not blame the council. I respect the fact that an officer emailed me and had a conversation reference liability for any potential claim. It's a sorry reflection of the unfortunate claim culture that has developed," said Mr Lewis.

"Ever since being elected I have believed in getting the job done - roll up the sleeves and put the shoulder to the wheel. Admittedly it could be the energy of enthusiasm, but I have little time for red tape and procedures."

Newry, Mourne and Down Council was not able to immediately respond to a request for comment.