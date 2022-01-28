Newry district tops league table for highest Covid infection rates in UK

The statistics here are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus positive rapid lateral flow tests. Stock image. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Northern Ireland holds the top places in the UK league table for Covid case rates.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, Newry, Mourne & Down continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 3,552 new cases in the seven days to January 23 — the equivalent of 1,955.2 per 100,000 people.

This is up from a rate of 1,522.5 for the seven days to January 16.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon has the second highest rate, up from 1,318.4 to 1,918.7, with 4,168 new cases.

The list was calculated using data published yesterday on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

After Armagh, Peterborough in east England comes third, ahead of Lisburn and Castlereagh, where there were 1740.5 new cases per 100,000, and Antrim and Newtownabbey (1673.7).

Woking in south-east England is sixth, followed by Cambridge in the east.

But Northern Ireland councils then fill out the top 10 — Ards and North Down had an incidence rate of 1584.6; Mid Ulster was on 1577.0, and Mid and East Antrim was on 1570.5.

The case rate rise in Belfast was 1446.8 per 100,000.

Much further down the UK-wide list were Derry City and Strabane (1020.5); Causeway Coast and Glens (1016.3) and Fermanagh and Omagh (1002.2).

The figures are not entirely unexpected — Northern Ireland had been two or three weeks behind the rest of the UK when the Omicron variant was surging in Great Britain, and experts had predicted it would peak here around now.

Across the UK, 218 (58%) council areas have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 158 (42%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Yesterday, six more people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 died in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

Another 4,243 confirmed cases of the virus were also been notified in the previous 24-hour reporting period.

On Thursday morning, there were 387 Covid-19 inpatients in hospital, 22 of whom were being treated in ICU.