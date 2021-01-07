Newry Gym owner Trainor accused of Covid breaches facing potential £30k fine

With Declan Trainor facing three charges of breaching Covid regulations by refusing to close his gym, the 32-year-old could be fined up to £10,000 on each count.

Previously the Co Down man had represented himself during proceedings at Newry Magistrates Court, indicating that he intended to "challenge the jurisdiction" of the court.

Yesterday, however, solicitor Joseph McVeigh said he had been instructed by the defendant.

Trainor, from Rossmara Park in Warrenpoint, faces charges on two bills of indictment charging him with three counts of contravening requirements under the Covid restrictions, allegedly committed on dates between December 1 and 8.

When he first appeared in court last month, he was asked if he had anything to say and the defendant stated: "My name is Declan. I am a living man. I was born on 11 of the eighth 88".

The Covid charges arise following a handful of videos, shot by Trainor himself at The Gym in Newry city, which shows half a dozen officers arresting him after they gain entry to his premises as he debates with them the legalities of their actions.

In the videos, which have been shared thousands of times across social media platforms and which have attracted both vehement support and stinging criticism, Trainor calls on the public to "take a stand" against Covid restrictions.

In court yesterday, a prosecuting lawyer said the directing officer had requested the footage from the officers' body worn cameras, adding that the material was due to be received in two weeks' time.

Mr McVeigh told Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare he intended to lodge a bail variation application as Trainor was seeking the return of his £2,500 cash surety which was lodged with the court as part of his bail conditions.

He said given the offences Trainor faces can only be dealt with in the Magistrates Court, "it seems perplexing that there is a surety in the case".

Adjourning the case to January 20, Mr O'Hare said while it may be a petty sessions case, "the maximum sentence is a £10,000 fine".

He told Trainor, who came in to court wearing a face mask as his case was called, that while the PPS file was not yet completed "it's within target and Mr McVeigh will advise you about the bail variation".