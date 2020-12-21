Newry principal tells of 'horrible' calls after outbreak as Chief Medical Officer's advice to Education Minister revealed

Dr McBride asked for school reopening to be limited

Education Minister Peter Weir has been advised by the Chief Medical Officer to limit the re-opening of schools after Christmas.

The BBC Radio Ulster Stephen Nolan Show reported on advice sent by Dr Michael McBride to Mr Weir last Thursday.

It advised the Executive may wish to "revisit" the discussion on schools considering the impact it would have on transmission rates.

The advice reads: "The Executive has agreed the continuation of education must be a priority and therefore I have not considered any additional closures of schools. However any reduction in the amount of face-to-face teaching will lead to a greater impact on transmission rates particularly in homes with older children.

"The Executive has previously considered advice from SAGE on potential interventions and may wish to revisit this discussion."

Other advice states additional restrictions should be put in place before December 23 in order to be in place by December 26 to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

Dr McBride advised restrictions should be in place on December 26 for six weeks with a review coming within four weeks. A Covid Taskforce should be asked to urgently prepare an action plan to address compliance and enforcement.

Mr Weir is expected to make a statement in the Assembly chamber on Monday afternoon regarding his plans for schools to reopen in January after saying up until now his decision is to reopen schools as normal in the new year.

Meanwhile, a Newry school principal said she and her vice-principals have had to make 17 “horrible” phone calls to families because of a Covid-19 outbreak in school which will force some pupils to isolate on Christmas Day.

Fiona McAlinden of Our Lady’s Grammar School said parents were "gracious and understanding".

"It has been clear to me and many other school leaders, since before Halloween, that schools should have moved to remote learning on December 11 to avoid this scenario, but our voices were not listened to," she said in a social media post.

"How can it not be obvious that schools should deliver remote learning for the first fortnight in January?" she asked.

"Exceptions could be made for P7s and Year 12s, so that the transfer test and GCSE English and maths modules could go ahead, but limited numbers would reduce risk for everyone."

Meanwhile, Justin McCamphill of teaching union NASUWT accused the education minister of putting lives at risk over his plans.

“I am supposed to say we’re shocked, but unfortunately while this is shocking it is not surprising with this minister," Mr McCamphill told the BBC.

“We do not believe that he has been following any of the scientific advice throughout this crisis.

“What this minister is doing is reckless and will be placing the lives and health of teachers, support staff and young people at risk.”

The minister has also been urged to "re-order his priorities" over his handling of the logistics of the transfer test during the pandemic.

The Northern Ireland Teachers' Council (NITC) raise concerns over the timing of Education Minister Peter Weir's statement on Friday night after he urged all education stakeholders to work together to ensure children could sit the transfer test in their own schools.

NITC described the decision to reopen schools in the first week of January as a "disaster waiting to happen".

The council said on Sunday night the minister was "attempting to deflect blame from himself for his failure to plan for an alternative to hundreds of children mixing in centralised test centres from January 9".

In a statement, they said: "The NITC ask why the Minister felt the need to draft the letter, put it on the DE website and across social media, at 8.30 pm on the last Friday of term?"

The Department of Education has been approached for comment.

On Friday, Minister Weir said his main priority was to protect children's education, mental health and well-being during the current pandemic.

In his statement on transfer tests he said: "My department facilitates the transfer of all pupils every year from primary to post primary, whether they choose to participate in the selection process or not.

"The tests themselves are organised by private sector providers. I do not have control over them.

"The hosting of selection tests in the pupil's own primary school is clearly my preferred option for this year and in fact every year. Indeed, when previously minister, I lifted the long-standing ban on primary schools hosting the test. This would however require the consent of all host primary schools.

"Whilst I am sure some principals and Boards of Governors would be willing to compromise to allow this to take place in the pupil's home school, it has become clear to me this year that others will not. This is also the position of the teachers unions.

"What we do not want to see is ultimately some primary schools hosting the tests and others being unwilling to do so grammar schools."