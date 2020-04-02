NHS workers saved our son's life twice, now it's our turn to help them, says Kilkeel family behind masks and scrubs campaign

Chris delivering Easter eggs to the children’s wards at Daisy Hill and the Royal

Chris delivering Easter eggs to the children’s wards at Daisy Hill and the Royal

A Co Down family who are "forever indebted" to healthcare workers who twice helped their infant son through life-saving surgery are using their business to help the NHS.

Chris Wallace and his wife Emma, from Kilkeel, have so far donated almost 7,000 surgical masks to the Northern Ireland healthcare system and will soon be transforming 8,500 metres of fabric into scrubs.

Their drive was inspired by the work of the Royal Victoria Hospital's staff after their 16-month-old son Charlie was diagnosed with a rare heart condition.

Charlie spent a month in the Clark Clinic, which cares for cardiology patients, last June.

He underwent a life-saving operation and returned home with his mother and father, his twin brother Zach and his four-year-old sister Poppy.

However, in November, Charlie was in the Royal's Intensive Care Unit after it was believed he contracted bronchitis, but a week later he was diagnosed with the heart condition middle-aortic syndrome.

Due to the severity of his condition, the Wallace family were flown to London's Great Ormond Street Hospital in a private jet, courtesy of the NHS, so Charlie could receive the treatment he so desperately needed.

Charlie was put through more life-saving surgery and Chris told how his family will forever be in the NHS' debt.

Through the family business, Bedwin Soft Furnishings, which has stores in Kilkeel, Warrenpoint and Banbridge, Chris and his wife have tried to do their bit in the battle against Covid-19.

Outlining how it all began, Chris explained that a consultant in the Royal told him last week that the hospital was desperately short of surgical masks.

"We tried to source the material to make the clinical surgical masks through our own company but we couldn't get that," he said.

"However, one of our suppliers had a stock of 700 masks. I got them and put a plea out on LinkedIn to see if anybody had the fabric.

"Smyths toy shop in Newry got on board and said if I was going to the Children's Hospital they had 800 Easter eggs because they've had to cancel their Easter events and I could deliver them.

"I delivered the Easter eggs to Daisy Hill Hospital and the Royal and the 700 masks to the Children's Hospital."

The local business community rallied to the Wallace's call as Sea Source paid for another 700 masks, Kilkeel Chamber of Commerce raised enough money to buy 5,000 and Collins Aerospace will use their plasma cutter to cut out the patterns for the scrubs before local volunteers stitch the material.

Angeline Murphy from NI Scrubs also set up a GoFundMe page which has allowed the Wallace family to purchase 7,500 metres of material, while the charity Heartbeat NI donated another 1,000 metres.

"We're just trying to give a wee bit back to the NHS who saved our son's life not once but twice," added Chris.

"This is the least we could do and I have just been taken aback by how the whole local community has rallied round and how the businesses came together.

"One wee small business can be a drop in the ocean but when everyone comes together it doesn't take long filling the pond."

The Wallace family held a fundraiser for Heartbeat NI and the Children's Heartbeat Trust on Valentine's night and raised £20,000, while Charlie is due to fly out again to London next week.

Irwyn McKibbin from Heartbeat NI added that during these unprecedented times the charity wanted to do their bit and "stand up to the mark".