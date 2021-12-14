NI Assembly backs mandatory Covid certification laws – How did your MLA vote?
Vote carried by 59 votes to 24
The mandatory Covid-19 certification scheme has been approved by MLAs.
Out of 83 MLAS, 59 voted for the legally enforceable coronavirus passport scheme, while 24 voted no and one member voted in both lobbies, meaning their vote does not count.
The vote was held on Tuesday after a debate which ran late into Monday ran out of time.
The initiative was introduced in Northern Ireland late last month with a two-week grace period to allow businesses to adjust.
MLAs were asked to retrospectively approve the measure.
Regulations are legally enforceable and venues who breach them could face fines of up to £10,000.
Customers must show either proof of vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery from Covid to enter licensed premises and entertainment venues.
The initial debate, which was set too be concluded on Monday, had continued for around five hours.
Speaker Alex Maskey eventually halted discussions at around 9pm as he was advised of a danger of legal action if the debate continued. He said there was a possibility the Assembly’s own rules could be broken.
Speaking to Assembly members on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the vote, Health Minister Robin Swann said: “We’ll see this through, we’ll come through it as a stronger service and health service because of the changes, we’ve had to evolve necessarily”.
The UUP minister said the scheme was necessary to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus over the winter months.
The DUP was opposed and voted against it following the Stormont debate.
During Monday’s sitting, the party’s Jim Wells said “what I’m going to say is going to be controversial”.
He told the assembly that as far as he was aware he was only one of two members who was not vaccinated.
“It does not make me someone who should be discriminated against, or shunned in public.”
The South Down MLA repeated his objections to taking the current vaccines on offer in NI.
Mr Wells said he was not anti-vaccine but would want to be at the door of the vaccine clinic the day that there is a vaccine I can take as he expressed personal concerns about those on offer in the UK.
His party colleague DUP MLA Paul Frew said bringing in vaccine passports amounted to “coercion and discrimination”.
Here’s how each MLA voted:
Dr Steve Aiken AYE
Mr Andy Allen AYE
Mr Jim Allister NO
Ms Caoimhe Archibald AYE
Ms Kellie Armstrong AYE
Ms Clare Bailey AYE
Mrs Rosemary Barton AYE
Mr Doug Beattie MC AYE
Mr Roy Beggs AYE
Mr John Blair AYE
Mr Cathal Boylan AYE
Mr Maurice Bradley NO
Ms Paula Bradley NO
Ms Sinéad Bradley AYE
Ms Paula Bradshaw AYE
Ms Nicola Brogan AYE
Mr Keith Buchanan NO
Mr Thomas Buchanan NO
Mr Jonathan Buckley NO
Ms Joanne Bunting NO
Mr Robbie Butler AYE
Mrs Pam Cameron NO
Mr Gerry Carroll ABSTAINED
Mr Pat Catney AYE
Mr Alan Chambers AYE
Mr Trevor Clarke NO
Mr Pádraig Delargy AYE
Mr Stewart Dickson AYE
Ms Linda Dillon AYE
Mrs Diane Dodds NO
Ms Jemma Dolan AYE
Mr Stephen Dunne NO
Mr Mark Durkan AYE
Mr Alex Easton NO
Ms Sinéad Ennis AYE
Mrs Deborah Erskine NO
Ms Ciara Ferguson AYE
Ms Órlaithí Flynn AYE
Mr Paul Frew NO
Mr Colm Gildernew AYE
Ms Deirdre Hargey AYE
Mr Harry Harvey NO
Mr David Hilditch NO
Mr William Humphrey NO
Ms Cara Hunter AYE
Mr William Irwin NO
Mr Declan Kearney AYE
Mrs Dolores Kelly AYE
Mr Gerry Kelly AYE
Ms Liz Kimmins AYE
Mrs Naomi Long AYE
Mr Trevor Lunn AYE
Mr Chris Lyttle AYE
Mr Declan McAleer AYE
Mr Daniel McCrossan AYE
Mr Patsy McGlone AYE
Mr Colin McGrath AYE
Mr Philip McGuigan AYE
Mr Maolíosa McHugh AYE
Ms Sinead McLaughlin AYE
Mr Justin McNulty AYE
Ms Nichola Mallon AYE
Mr Andrew Muir AYE
Ms Áine Murphy AYE
Mr Conor Murphy AYE
Mr Mike Nesbitt AYE
Mr Robin Newton NO
Ms Carál Ní Chuilín AYE
Mr John O'Dowd AYE
Mrs Michelle O'Neill AYE
Mr Matthew O'Toole AYE
Miss Aisling Reilly AYE
Mr George Robinson NO
Ms Emma Rogan AYE
Mr Pat Sheehan AYE
Ms Emma Sheerin AYE
Mr Christopher Stalford NO
Mr John Stewart AYE
Mr Mervyn Storey NO
Ms Claire Sugden AYE
Mr Robin Swann AYE
Mr Peter Weir NO
Mr Jim Wells NO
Miss Rachel Woods AYE