NI-based lab Randox rejects claims over virus testing

Northern Ireland-based biotech firm Randox has described criticism of its Covid-19 testing programme as "a gross misrepresentation of the facts".

Reports emerged over the weekend that the Co Antrim firm's testing lab has been prioritising Premiership rugby stars and travellers to Dubai.

According to a Sunday Times article, which refers to leaked documents as its source, Randox also regularly fails to provide test results within 24 hours to members of the public.

The lab is responsible for a quarter of all community tests across the UK after winning a £133m contract in March.

The Sunday Times article said that Randox completed fewer than one in 10 tests on time on one given day and has also been forced to throw away more tests than any other lab due to human error.

However, a spokesman from the company last night rejected the claims and said: "This is a gross mis-representation of the facts on the ground with regard to its processes.

"We reiterate that Randox does not prioritise private samples over comparable samples from the national testing programme.

"Once processed into Randox's laboratories the vast majority of all samples are reported on within 24 hours. It is inaccurate and unreliable to claim that Randox has completed fewer than one in 10 tests on time.

"In fact Randox is successfully meeting and exceeding the capacity requirements agreed with Government and fulfilling its contractual obligations. Moreover Randox is successfully reporting above our commitment to Government for the national testing programme."

The spokesman said the average Randox rate is comparable across the programme and that the reason for voiding frequently lies outside the lab.

"Randox does not prioritise commercial work ahead of other work streams," he continued.

Randox staff have been extraordinary in their commitment and dedication in meeting unparalled need at a time of national crisis, often in the face of ill-informed and misplaced criticism. We salute our staff."