NI business and political leaders hail ‘momentous day’ as Covid restrictions lifted

Business and political leaders in Northern Ireland have welcomed the decision by Health Minister Robin Swann to lift all Covid restrictions.

Retail NI’s Chief Executive Glyn Roberts called it “fantastic news” for members of the business community which would reopen the economy and revive High Streets.

Mr Roberts, however, was disappointed at a lack of a clear commitment to return to the workplace.

“Safely reopening offices and workplaces is not only vital to boost footfall for our high streets, but also for our economy and returning our society to normal,” he said.

Read more All Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted in Northern Ireland from Tuesday

Colin Neil, Chief Executive of Hospitality NI said traders would be relieved at the chance to trade without restrictions after a difficult two years.

“We must have full focus on rebuilding consumer confidence and supporting the hospitality industry as a key driver for the wider economy,” he said.

“The lifting of the remaining restrictions, including mandatory passes at nightclubs and recording customer details, will hopefully signal a major turning point for the industry and see the return of the thriving industry we once had which contributed over £2bn annually to the local economy.”

He said the “buzz” had been missed of welcoming local customers and visitors with the chance of growing tourism.

Mr Neill said a dedicated hospitality strategy was needed to help the sector rebuild from the pandemic.

Londonderry Chamber Chief Executive Paul Clancy.

SDLP Deputy Leader and Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon also welcomed the move, but criticised the DUP for bringing uncertainty after collapsing the Executive earlier this month.

“This is a major milestone in our recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. After all the sacrifices that people, families and businesses have made over the last two years, we are at last in a position to ease remaining restrictions,” she said.

“This is welcome news in spite of the uncertainty that has been forced on us all by the DUP decision to boycott the Executive and shirk their responsibilities to people.

“The incredible efforts of our health service staff, the vaccination programme coordinators and people who have followed all the public health guidance has put us in a much better place than we were a year ago. I want to thank everyone who has played their part in getting us to this point.”

Despite the easing of restrictions, Ms Mallon urged the public to remain cautious in crowded places and to continue washing their hands and taking steps to stay safe.

“The virus remains with us but if we all work together, we can keep our recovery on track.”

Londonderry Chamber Chief Executive Paul Clancy called the news “a momentous day for business and communities” in Northern Ireland.

“With these restrictions now thankfully in the rear-view mirror, it’s crucial that the recovery and rebuild of our economy and our hard-hit businesses become the focus of our Executive, especially after the upcoming Assembly election,” he said.

“The next mandate and new Programme for Government must prioritise the stimulation of our economy once again and help our businesses get back to where they were pre-pandemic.”