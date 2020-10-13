NI care home sales 'puts residents' lives at risk'

Unions have warned that vulnerable residents in care homes across Northern Ireland are facing an uncertain future and possible disruption over the coming festive season

Unions have warned that vulnerable residents in care homes across Northern Ireland are facing an uncertain future and possible disruption over the coming festive season.

GMB and Unison have been told the Four Seasons Care Homes are preparing to sell off all of their 42 residential homes as part of an overall group restructuring.

Restructuring group Alvarez and Marsal has overseen Four Seasons since its parent company collapsed in April.

The unions both slammed the timing of the disclosure.

"The announcement is a shock, which will impact on the hundreds of vulnerable elderly people and their families who are already concerned about their loved ones. The decision to sell off these care homes will also affect the hard-working staff, who have put their lives and health on the line," they said in a joint statement.

"At a time when we are all being told to pull together, during the most serious pandemic in our lifetime, we didn't expect this bombshell, which comes just as we approach a time of colder weather and a very difficult winter for the NHS and the health services sector."

Four Seasons director of the company Carol Cousins has met with and told the three unions GMB, RCN and UNISON that they are seeking bids from interested parties by October 20 with a protected sale by February 2021, the unions said.

The future of the company has been in doubt since 2017, when the owners missed a debt deadline.

The unions are now seeking support from the public and politicians and believe there is a moral duty on the owners to ensure safeguards for those at risk.

The GMB's Alan Perry stated: "We know there is a need for some investment in the company and we have serious worries for staff and residents, as it is possible that some homes are at risk of permanent closure."

Unison's Marianne Buick added: "This news could not come at a more difficult time for the residents, their families and staff and is very unsettling for them. They are all coping with the worry and stress of rising Covid infections in the social care sector.

"Four Seasons hedge fund owners and associated shareholders should think carefully about how they proceed in these circumstances."

She urged Stormont to buy the homes and provide care through the health service.

A Four Seasons spokesman said: "Our priority remains ensuring the safety of our residents."