NI care home visiting restrictions further relaxed

Visiting restrictions in care homes have been eased to remove the limit on the number of people who can visit, although only two households a day are permitted.

The changes will also see an expansion of the Care Partner scheme, in which a person plays a defined practical role to offer additional support, to include hospitals and hospices.

It follows advice from the Public Health Agency that restrictions on care home visits could move from ‘Gradual Easing’ to ‘Further Easing’.

Overnight stays are also to be facilitated for care home residents, with full details published on the ‘Visiting with Care – A Pathway’ document which is available on the Department of Health website.

Health Minister Robin Swann welcomed the latest developments and said: “This is a positive step forward and something that I know people have been wanting to see for some time. It is down to the effectiveness of our Covid-19 vaccination programme and the reduced threat from the Omicron variant that we have been able to progress to the next step of the pathway.”

He said visitors should still be mindful of the risk Covid presents and asked they continue to wear face coverings, maintain good hand hygiene and take lateral flow tests regularly.

The Care Partner scheme was first introduced to care homes in late 2020, allowing people to support their relatives or a loved-one with their practical needs.

It also offered an opportunity for some meaningful interaction.