NI carers ‘never got a break during pandemic’

Almost one in eight carers in Northern Ireland have not had any breaks from their caring role throughout the pandemic, it has emerged.

A devastating report to coincide with Carers Week has revealed the burden being endured by carers, with one in three people in unpaid caring roles feeling unable to manage.

Four in five carers reported being exhausted as a result of caring during the pandemic, while a third of those who managed to get a break used the time to complete practical tasks or housework.

Almost a third used the time to attend their own medical appointments.

Nearly three quarters of carers in Northern Ireland who responded to the Carers Week survey said their mental health has suffered as a result of the work they are doing, while 67% said their physical health had deteriorated.

The figures have highlighted how, after a challenging year providing many more hours of care during the pandemic and coping with reduced support from statutory agencies and family and friends, unpaid carers are growing increasingly worried about the future.

Six charities supporting Carers Week – Carers NI, Carers Trust, Motor Neurone Disease Association, Oxfam GB and Rethink Mental Illness – have called on the Government to ensure unpaid carers get the breaks they need.

The charities have also called for the full return of day care centres and respite services that have been significantly scaled back for the duration of the pandemic.

Clare-Anne Magee, head of Carers NI, said: “Carers are exhausted having cared around the clock for more than a year, and do not know how they can continue without a break.

“Many are worried that the support services they rely on will not continue in the future. Without the right support, the stress of the last year could lead to far more carers breaking down.

“Carers feel they have been abandoned and are crying out for more practical support.

“It is therefore essential that the Government ensures that carers can take breaks and that those providing endless hours of care each week get access to the meaningful breaks they need and deserve.”