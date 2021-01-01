NI church leaders hope for a 'brighter and safer future' following 'grief, uncertainty and loss' of pandemic

Church leaders in Northern Ireland have expressed their hopes "for a brighter and safer future" following a pandemic that "brought grief and uncertainty, as well as economic loss and disruption of livelihoods" in a joint New Year message.

The Church of Ireland, Methodist Church in Ireland, Catholic Church, Presbyterian Church in Ireland and the Irish Council of Churches, reflected on how aspects of life "that we had taken for granted, like visiting loved ones in nursing homes, or popping in to a see a friend, suddenly changed".

Presbyterian Moderator Dr David Bruce; the Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh, John McDowell; his Catholic counterpart, Archbishop Eamon Martin; Methodist President, Dr Tom McKnight; and Dr Ivan Patterson, President of the Irish Council of Churches, said 2020 reminded us "of our interconnectedness as human beings".

"Together we stood and applauded frontline workers and discovered a new sense of community with our neighbours," the church leaders said.

"We wash our hands, wear face coverings, refrain from embracing and maintain distance, mindful that the actions of each individual have the potential to protect or endanger others.

"The actions of frontline workers who have sacrificially gone about their business, or those who have delivered groceries for neighbours who are self-isolating, have sewn scrubs or kept in touch with others by phone have been a reminder that everyone has the potential to benefit others.

"Churches too have been part of that response and in seeking to act in the interests of those who are most vulnerable have sought to live out faith in the context of the spread of Covid.

"Faith has been a source of strength and support to many throughout this difficult time. Clergy, ministers, priests and lay people of faith have responded with compassion and imagination to the challenges of the pandemic, with online services, pastoral support and provision of opportunities for prayer.

"Political leaders in both jurisdictions have faced huge challenges. We continue to pray for them and encourage them to work together towards the building of political stability in which the whole community can prosper."

They said 2021 presents "new challenges and opportunities", such as Brexit and they will "encourage the building of relationships across and between these islands. The new context that Brexit brings demands a commitment to working together in constructive ways".

With 2021 marking 100 years of Northern Ireland, they said they "recognise that people will approach the centenary from a variety of perspectives - for some this is a cause for celebration, others will look upon the last century with a sense of loss and separation.

"For us, as Church Leaders, the centenary opens up opportunities for greater understanding of each other, for further healing and reconciliation between our communities.

"This centenary also provides the opportunity for us to reflect together on the failings of relationships and use of violence across the whole island which have marred our past and which in some ways continue to cast a shadow on the present."