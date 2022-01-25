NI Coronavirus travel rules: Changes for arrivals from non-red list countries

Fully vaccinated passengers arriving into Northern Ireland from non-red list countries will no longer have to undergo any testing or self-isolation from February 11.

The Department of Health confirmed the change and the removal of several of the travel restrictions for vaccinated travellers.

From 4am on February 11, those arriving from non-red list countries will only need to complete the UK Passenger Locator Forms.

Currently, those who fall under that category are required to book and pay for Lateral Flow testing on day two after their arrival into Northern Ireland.

Those who are not fully vaccinated will be required to complete the locator form and also take a pre-departure test 48 hours before arriving into Northern Ireland and book and pay for a day 2 PCR post arrival test.

The Department said non-vaccinated individuals will only be required to self-isolate if they test positive following the day 2 PCR test.

No countries are to be added to the travel red-list, while from 4am on February 11, a further 16 countries will be added to the list of countries from which vaccine certificates are accepted.

Vaccine certificates will now be accepted from Algeria, Cape Verde, China, El Salvador, Guatemala, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Macao SAR [Special Administrative Region], Mexico, Sao Tome & Principe, Sudan, Timor-Leste, Togo, Tonga, and Turkmenistan.