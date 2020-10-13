NI council's plans for socially distanced Halloween fireworks display go up in smoke

Halloween fireworks have gone up in smoke after they were dubbed a costly ’15 minute display in a time of austerity’.

A report by Lisburn and Castlereagh Council’s parks chief found a drive-in pyrotechnics event – floated for Balmoral Park – could cost up to £50,000.

The Covid-proofed display at Eikon Centre would have stood in for Wallace Park’s “Twilight by Fairylight” fireworks, which can’t go ahead because of Covid-19.

Londonderry and Belfast have already cancelled their annual displays.

But the price tag for a socially distanced alternative in Sprucefield – including almost £20,000 for venue hire – was prohibitive and could draw bad press, a council report said.

The centre would have given 2,000 cars of locals a view of the display, accompanied by a radio broadcast.

However, the head of parks said the chance “to meet demand from a public looking for some normality, excitement and positivity” was countered by risks to the council’s reputation and a potential log jam in and out of the venue for an event clocking in at a quarter of an hour.

Other risks included negative PR for holding an event while Covid infections climbed and “such a large expenditure for a 15-minute display at a time of austerity”, as well as the threat of a circuit breaker over Halloween.

The report recommended the local authority follow other councils who have cancelled their Halloween fireworks.

It was accepted by councillors at a Leisure and Community Development Committee last week.