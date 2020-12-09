NI Covid-19 rates increased 25% after relaxing of restrictions, statistics show

Local Covid-19 infection numbers rose by 25% after just a week of eased restrictions, according to new figures.

Chief Scientific Officer Professor Ian Young said the alarming rise came after parts of the economy, such as retail and close contact services, were allowed to reopen at the end of November.

The rules were relaxed after the DUP blocked an extension of stringent measures.

"That shows, if anyone was in any doubt, the impact of increased interactions between people in a wide variety of settings," Prof Young said.

At a Stormont briefing yesterday, Prof Young also warned the statistics showed that far fewer people were sticking to social distancing rules during the current restrictions.

Hospital admissions are expected to rise for at least another week, with the current number of patients already significantly above the peak recorded during the first wave of the pandemic.

Prof Young added that anyone who catches the virus in the coming days would likely have to self-isolate over Christmas.

The Department of Health yesterday confirmed a further 12 deaths from Covid-19, bringing the local death toll to 1,085.

Another 482 people tested positive, meaning there have been 56,278 confirmed cases so far.

There are 425 Covid patients in hospital, 31 in intensive care and 24 on ventilators.

Prof Young said the current two weeks of restrictions had triggered a decrease in mobility.

He added that the infection numbers suggested the amount of mixing was still "far above the levels that we observed during the lockdown of wave one".

"We're really grateful to all of those people who have been staying at home and reducing their contacts, but not as many people have been doing that as we would have hoped for or wished," he explained.

"Therefore, we're not going to see the full benefit that we hoped for from these two weeks of restrictions."

Looking forward to Christmas, Prof Young added: "Anyone contracting the virus from now on is likely to have to self-isolate with members of their family over the Christmas period."

Health Minister Robin Swann said the pandemic was far from finished and that he feared a third surge in infections "could be the most aggressive yet".

He stressed that while the beginning of the vaccination programme on Tuesday was "an emotional moment," members of the public should not drop their guard.

Separately, Education Minister Peter Weir announced yesterday that school exams would go ahead in January, as planned.

The announcement prompted two Londonderry school principals to say that they were withdrawing a number of pupils from tests.

Some Lisneal College and St Cecilia's College pupils will instead sit English and maths GCSEs next summer.

The Department of Education said: "The January series is an early opportunity to sit modules in GCSE English and maths, if pupils are ready to take these exams.

"When entering pupils for early exam modules, schools need to be content that those pupils are adequately prepared.

"It is a matter for schools to take a decision about entering their pupils for modules in the January series or waiting for the main examination series in May and June."

Mr Weir said he would provide a further update on local exams next week.

Elsewhere, Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin announced yesterday that a further £11.7m in funding had been made available for the charity sector.

The news will see up to £75,000 made available for individual organisations.