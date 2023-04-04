NI Covid-19 spring booster programme set to begin

People aged 75 and over, those in care homes and vulnerable people are to be offered a spring Covid-19 booster jab (Liam McBurney/PA) — © Liam McBurney

The Public Health Agency (PHA) have announced their Covid-19 spring booster campaign is set to get underway to help prolong protection already received from initial vaccinations.

The spring booster vaccine will be offered to residents in care homes, adults aged 75 years and over and individuals aged 5-years and over who are immunosuppressed via GPs, community pharmacies and HSC Trusts from 12 April.

The PHA have said those eligible should be offered an appointment between April and June, with those at highest risk being called in first.

The new vaccine dose should be around 6 months from your last dose but you can have it from 3 months.

“Covid-19 is more serious in older people and in people with certain underlying health conditions, for these reasons they are being offered a spring booster of Covid-19 vaccine," said Dr Joanne McClean, Director of Public Health at the PHA.

“I would urge everyone who falls into an eligible group to take up the offer of free vaccination when available.”

Those who are housebound will be identified by GPs and the Trust District Nursing teams will administer vaccinations.

“The vaccination programme here has been a huge success with over four million doses delivered across the programme so far, it has saved lives, allowed us to live with Covid, and eased pressure on our health service," added Dr McClean.

“However, Covid hasn’t gone away, and could potentially result in a real health threat, particularly for vulnerable members of our community.

“Vaccines are the most effective way to prevent infectious diseases as they teach our immune system how to recognise and fight viruses.

“Therefore PHA is urging everyone who falls into an eligible group to take up the offer of the spring booster as it will reduce the chance of you becoming severely unwell from Covid-19 this spring and summer.”

Over four million Covid vaccinations have been given in Northern Ireland since the beginning of the roll out in December 2020 with over 500,000 people receiving an Autumn booster last year.