NI Covid booster jabs pass 400,000 as Executive confirm keeping schools open ‘priority’

Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 booster programme has passed 400,000 jabs, as the Executive confirmed no cases of the Omicron variant have been discovered as yet.

The Executive met on Thursday to receive an update from medical and scientific advisers on the emergence of the new variant.

In a statement, First and Deputy First Ministers described the emergence of this new strain of the virus as “a serious and concerning development worldwide”.

There are no changes to any rules expected, however ministers said they are continuing to closely monitor the situation and said keeping schools open is a priority.

The Executive Office stated: “The evidence on the new variant is being very closely monitored. And our public health experts will continue to liaise with colleagues in other jurisdictions as the situation develops globally and locally.

"No cases of the Omicron variant have yet been confirmed here, but that situation is likely to change in the coming days. The public will be kept informed and health protection measures will be actioned as appropriate.

"It is still unclear whether the clinical impact of this new Coronavirus variant will be more serious so it is essential that we take preventative action now. We must use this time wisely to drive COVID-19 infection rates down.”

They added: “Our priority remains keeping our children and young people in school.

"We recognise the challenges being faced across all our educational settings and the work that teachers and all staff are doing at this difficult time to support young people.

"We will continue to work with all concerned to keep our schools open and safe.”

It comes as Northern Ireland recorded another two deaths linked to coronavirus and another 2,272 people have tested positive for the virus.

Robin Swann said the number of people who have taken up the offer of a booster vaccine has passed 400,000 and said the vaccination programme overall has now reached nine out of ten adults and 90% of people aged over 18 have received at least one jab.

In total, 3,068,005 jabs have been delivered since the vaccination programme began just under a year ago.

He also highlighted an upcoming vaccination weekend being carried out by 50 community pharmacies across Northern Ireland, with clinics being set up on Saturday and Sunday.

These will involve a blend of walk-in clinics and vaccinations by appointment. This will complement the ongoing booster provision by a network of Health Trust hubs, Trust walk-in clinics, pharmacies and GPs.

Mr Swann said: “A vaccination roll-out of this magnitude would be impressive at any time. To achieve it during the worst crisis in our health service’s history is nothing short of remarkable.

“Despite the grim pressures right across the health and social care system and the fact that staff are exhausted, all the stops are still being pulled out to deliver boosters as quickly as possible.

“I would encourage people to come forward for their boosters when they are eligible, and to be patient if it’s not yet their turn.”

The Minister added: “Given the continued high prevalence of COVID-19 in our community, it is essential that we maintain momentum in the booster and wider vaccination programme. This is the single best thing we can do to support our health service.”

Who is eligible to get a booster?