NI Covid booster programme to be ramped up ‘rapidly’ in coming weeks

Northern Ireland’s Health Minister said he expects numbers taking up the offer of a Covid booster vaccination to grow “rapidly” in the coming weeks with walk-in and pop-up clinics to be established.

Robin Swann said officials are finalising the plans for the initiatives to complement the current booster programme, alongside more opportunities for 12–17-year-olds to receive a jab.

According to the latest figures 152,789 booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The department also said 12,703 third doses of the jab have been provided, with these doses being offered for people with a severely weakened immune system as an additional ‘top-up’ dose.

Mr Swann said he was “pleased to see the numbers climbing”.

“I have been assured that to date more than half a million vaccine doses have now been ordered for the booster dose, with most of it already delivered,” he added.

“These vaccines have a short shelf life so we can expect to see the numbers growing rapidly on the dashboard in the coming weeks.

“The booster programme for eligible sections of the general public is being led by GPs and pharmacies, with health trusts vaccinating their staff with boosters as well as care home staff and residents. Community pharmacies are also delivering boosters for frontline staff not employed by Trusts.”

On Wednesday, seven new deaths linked to coronavirus were reported by the Department of Health, with the figures also showing a further 1,765 people have tested positive for the virus.

Mr Swann added: “While the welcome increase in booster numbers reflects very hard work by a health system under severe pressure, I want to see the total climb further and faster.

“I have tasked officials with developing further initiatives to complement the current work. I am pleased to report that these are being finalised and should include a programme of walk-in and pop-up clinics - for booster doses, as well as vaccination opportunities for 12-17-year-olds, and for first and second doses generally. Further details of these initiatives will be made public shortly.”

Those who are eligible for a booster at least six months on from their second dose include care home residents, all adults aged 50 years or over and frontline health and social care workers.

All those aged 16 to 49 years-old with underlying health conditions, adult carers (including foster carers) and adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals are also eligibile for the jab.

Receiving her own booster vaccine at Cooper’s Pharmacy in Belfast, Patricia Donnelly said: “We are continuing to see high Covid infection rates so the booster programme is very important.

“Boosting the immune response after people have received their initial double vaccination course helps to sustain protection against Covid-19. Many people may receive a different vaccine from their 1st two doses and people can be reassured that this is both appropriate and safe.

“Thanks to GP, pharmacy and Trust teams who have now administered over 150,000 boosters since the roll out began a few weeks ago.”