NI Covid hardship fund: Royal County Down handed £1.5m despite ‘significant’ bank balance and Crusaders European income covered despite not qualifying

Covering golf club profits not appropriate use of public money, report finds

Royal County Down had its losses covered as well as its potential profits by public money.

A hardship fund for Covid-hit sporting clubs should have taken applicants’ bank balances and reserves into account, a spending watchdog has said.

One golf club received a grant of £1.5m — despite a “very significant bank balance and a high level of reserves".

The payment covered Royal County Down Golf Club’s projected loss for the year and returned it to the same profit level as previous years.

Three other clubs received more than £250,000 — far in excess of grants awarded elsewhere to golf clubs in the UK or Ireland.

The Northern Ireland Audit Office said the golf sector benefited from a failure to divide funding into ‘pots’ of support, so that grants could be concentrated on key areas.

Auditor General Kieran Donnelly said while he appreciated the scheme had to be delivered in a "very short period of time and under considerable pressure", lessons needed to be learned.

The details emerge in a report examining the Sports Sustainability Fund.

Graphic

It provided funding to the sports sector to help it deal with the impact of Covid restrictions, and was organised by the Department for Communities (DfC), Sport NI and various governing bodies and clubs.

The financial loss to the sector was estimated at £25m, with grants totalling £23m awarded.

Governing bodies and their affiliated clubs providing financial information for at least three years prior to Covid could apply, with grants awarded on the basis of net losses in 2020/21 compared to the average income and expenditure over the previous three years.

Today’s report states the scheme succeeded in getting funding to the sports sector to ensure some of the losses were mitigated.

However, auditors identified concerns which, they said, may have been partly due to the pace the scheme had to be rolled out. These include:

No consideration of the existing financial position of organisations or risk of closure;

Other sources of government Covid-19 funding may not have been recorded;

Northern Ireland and the Republic appear to have provided considerably higher Covid support to sporting organisations than the rest of the UK;

No cap was placed on the amount that could be paid to organisations or clubs.

On the latter point, the report notes how golf clubs were the main beneficiaries of the failure to limit payments.

The report states: “We found that other jurisdictions operated their schemes differently by, in many cases, dividing funding into ‘pots’ of support, so that grants could be concentrated on key areas.

“This was not done in Northern Ireland and in practice this appears to have mainly benefited the golf sector.

"For example, in England the total pot allocated to golf was limited to £2.55m which, when it was allocated, amounted to £10,000 per club.

“Similarly, in the Republic of Ireland, the total for golf was €2.8m (£2.4m) which meant a maximum of €25,000 (£21,400) for any one club.

“Scotland did not fund the golf sector at all as the governing body did not apply and in Wales £110,000 was given to 31 community clubs, with the largest single award being £5,000.

“In Northern Ireland the amount received by Golf Ireland was £4.2m which was shared among 25 golf clubs, with four receiving in excess of £250,000 including one receiving £1.562m.”

This was Royal County Down, which received about 6.8% of the total amount of the fund paid here.

Auditors noted that the scheme compensated for net losses and unavoidable costs due to Covid, rather than the minimum needed for the club/organisation to survive.

The report states that, “while it may not have been intended, in some cases, the impact of the scheme was to underwrite previous average profits”.

It noted how "there was no requirement in the scheme to consider the reserves or bank balances already held by sporting organisations to determine their need for the funding”.

Again, it cites Royal County Down, where figures provided as part of its application showed that the average annual profit in the three years to the end of 2019 was £657,000.

Auditors said it had “a very significant bank balance and a high level of reserves at the end of December 2019. It appeared to us that the club would clearly not have been under severe financial pressure as a result of Covid-19 restrictions”.

The report states: “We do not think that underwriting of profits, in effect, is appropriate for public spending.”

The report also looked at the grants provided to Crusaders FC, which included a substantial amount to compensate them for a loss of European income despite not having qualified for Europe in the Covid year.

Accounts for the previous three years included an average of around £470,000 as income from European competition. However, the report notes: “The scheme only compensates for net losses and the club pointed out there would also have been a significant amount of expenditure incurred on participation in European competition and this was not separately identifiable in the accounts that were submitted.

"Therefore while the club have received some funding under the scheme in respect of European competition that it had not qualified for, it is not possible to say how much this was without further analysis."

A spokesperson for DfC said the report “acknowledges that the scheme was successful in providing funding to a wide range of sports who were in financial need”.

They added: “As with all elements of the emergency response, it is inevitable that there will be lessons to be learned — the findings of the NIAO will be a key element of these learnings and we are keen to ensure that we maximise the benefits of this report.”

Sport NI chair George Lucas said the report “clearly recognised the scheme met its aim, in supporting our sports clubs and governing bodies”. He added: “The report has identified things we might have done differently, and we will look closely at the issues it raises, and learn any lessons for future schemes.”

Royal County Down was contacted for comment.