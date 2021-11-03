NI Covid lockdown and restrictions warning as hospitals face ‘never before seen’ pressures

But health officials working to avoid shutdown and minister urges public to get jabbed

Another lockdown in Northern Ireland this winter has not been ruled out by the Health Minister, with Robin Swann saying the Executive will be doing “all we can” to avoid it.

Mr Swann told BBC Radio Ulster he hopes we “don’t get into a position” in which another lockdown is necessary due to pressures on hospitals this winter. He said he would take advice from the chief medical officer and chief scientific officer.

Mr Swann also admitted Northern Ireland is facing “pressure we have never seen before” in hospitals and said he is keeping the decision on whether to request further military assistance from the Ministry of Defence “under review”.

Earlier this week, health trusts said that a “very worrying picture” had emerged for this winter as Covid, flu and a depleted workforce are leading to lengthy A&E waiting times.

The Northern Trust’s medical director Seamus O’Reilly warned some emergency departments may have to close their doors to patients.

One senior doctor apologised for the “appalling service” in the Western Trust area.

Jenny Nicholson, lead nurse at the Ulster Hospital confirmed on Wednesday that the hospital has 57 patients waiting on a ward bed, with 47 of those waiting more than 12 hours and one man who has been waiting on a bed in a ward since Sunday.

She described the situation at the hospital as “exceptional”.

It has almost become routine for the Department of Health to report an over capacity system. On Tuesday 108% of bed were occupied with nine of 12 hospitals over capacity.

With the warnings of conditions to deteriorate in hospitals Mr Swann said he hoped he would not have to recommend further Covid restrictions be introduced.

“I hope we don’t get into a position where we have to go down the lengths of a further lockdown,” he said.

“I think we will be doing all we can as an Executive collectively to make sure we don’t get to that extreme level.”

Mr Swann said further restrictions could “possibly” be recommended in the coming weeks and said he may “have to look” at that step.

“But as I always have done I will take that advice from our chief medical officer and our chief scientific adviser in regards where we are,” he added.

“I would encourage people still to come forward and get their first vaccine, their second vaccine and their booster dose.

“If we have to go into another lockdown I think it would be a detrimental step that I wouldn’t want to recommend.”

Meanwhile, the health minister said “pressure we have never seen before” in hospitals across Northern Ireland have been “exacerbated by the pandemic but were not caused solely by the pandemic”.

He said the system does not have enough nurses or doctors currently and argued it “isn’t about producing staff out of nowhere”.

He pointed to recruitment programmes, including 1,000 international nurses brought in to help the system and also confirmed he had not ruled out requesting further support from the Army.

More than 80 Army medics and 30 support staff were deployed to work in Northern Ireland hospitals in September.

They have since returned to their roles within the Ministry of Defence.

“I am quite content to ask for them and it is something we currently keep under review,” said Mr Swann.

“It also depends on the Ministry of Defence as well. It is not a standing pool of people we can use and utilise all the time.”