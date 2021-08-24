NI Covid passport applications extended for three months

Applications to access Northern Ireland’s Covid vaccine passport scheme have been extended for a further three months.

Those hoping to travel abroad from Northern Ireland up to and around December can now register for the Covid-19 certificate.

The certificates provide Northern Irish citizens with official confirmation that they have received both their Covid-19 vaccinations in Northern Ireland.

They are available in digital format using the mobile app designed for the service, or a pdf file for printing.

According to the department, the application process will involve proof of identity.

Some applications are processed automatically though the system.

The department said if an application is not processed automatically, customers will receive an email directly outlining when an application has been successfully processed, with information on where to access the certificate.

They said the Covid certificate is only valid for three months from the date of application.

A paper version can also be applied for by phone, however this process will take longer than the digital process and may take up to 10 working days for the printed paper version to arrive.

Officials said the service is still experiencing “extremely high levels of demand” and urged people to be patient when making their application.

The department said people must still adhere to the testing and isolation requirements on their return to Northern Ireland, as well as the local rules and restrictions of the country people travel to.

Further information is available on the NI Direct website.