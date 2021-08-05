NI Covid passport applications extended to August 31

Applications for Northern Ireland’s Covid vaccine passport scheme have been extended up until August 31.

Those hoping to travel from Northern Ireland up to and including the end of the month have now been invited to apply.

The certificates provide Northern Irish citizens with official confirmation that they have received both their Covid-19 vaccinations in Northern Ireland.

They are available in digital format using the mobile app designed for the service, or a pdf file for printing.

A paper version can also be applied for by phone, however this process will take longer than the digital process and may take up to 10 working days for the printed paper version to arrive.

Further information is available on the NI Direct website.

The extension comes as a number of countries including Germany, Norway and Romania are to be moved to Northern Ireland’s green travel list from Sunday.

The Department of Health issued the release late on Wednesday evening, confirming seven countries would move to the green list as of 4am on Sunday August 8.

The countries which will be added to the green list are: Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway.

India, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE will all be added to the amber list.

While additions to the red list from August 8 include: Georgia, La Reunion, Mayotte and Mexico.