NI Covid rules: When can I go to a nightclub and what else is changing today?

Following the Executive meeting last Thursday, a number of relaxations to Northern Ireland’s Covid rules were approved by ministers.

Some of the changes took effect on Friday last week, with the removal of the ‘rule of six’ and requirement for table service when eating and drinking in hospitality settings.

With a number of outstanding restrictions, several changes are set to take effect from Wednesday.

Nightclubs to reopen

From noon on Wednesday nightclubs are officially able to reopen again in Northern Ireland. It marks a significant moment for the industry, with venues having had to shut their doors from Boxing Day.

Nightclubs have been given the green light to operate normally again, with dancing and indoor standing events within such venues also able to resume.

Covid passports scrapped

Proof of Covid status will no longer be legally required in hospitality premises such as bars, restaurants and cinemas from noon on Wednesday.

However, the Executive said people wanting to gain access to a nightclub will still be required to use the vaccine certificate system.

They also said it will continue to apply to indoor unseated or partially seated events with 500 people or more.

The Executive said the use of Covid certification in hospitality would continue to be "strongly encouraged", but in guidance only.

Changes to social distancing in offices

There are some changes to rules around social distancing in the workplace from Wednesday.

The Executive changes mean the legal requirement for offices to take reasonable measures for 2m (6ft) social distancing is being removed, with guidance remaining in place that risk assessments should be carried out.

However, the advice remains that people should work from home where they can and take lateral flow tests before meeting others.

What else could change?

The next key date in Northern Ireland's journey through the pandemic is February 10, when the Executive will meet again to discuss the remaining restrictions.

According to the Executive, on this date ministers will look at a range of issues including the requirements around face coverings, the need for venues to carry out risk assessments and the legal requirements around the Covid vaccine passport.