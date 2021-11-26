NI Covid vaccine certificate: Only licensed venues required to use system, as DUP’s Lyons criticised for call to ditch passport

Getting the Covid vaccine certificate can help reduce the spread of the virus

Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccine passport will only apply to licensed premises, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The department confirmed that the regulations around the certification system would not be mandatory “at this stage” to any venue which does not serve alcohol or operate a ‘bring your own’ service.

It means the likes of cafes and restaurants which do not serve alcohol will not have to implement the system.

Covid vaccine passport scheme ill-thought-out, will lack impact and should be ditched says DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons

"The regulations will be laid in draft form on Monday, but will require Assembly approval to become operational,” a department statement said.

“This also reflects the Executive’s decision that there should be a grace period before the scheme took full effect, with no enforcement until December 13. The grace period on the scheme will facilitate a bedding-in of the regulations.

"In relation to the hospitality sector, the Covid certification scheme will only be mandatory for licensed premises at this stage - including those venues operating a ‘bring your own’ facility.

“This phased approach follows feedback during engagement with the retail, hospitality, tourism and events sectors.”

The department also confirmed the system is not “a vaccine passport” scheme, adding that it requires proof of either full vaccination status; or a negative Lateral Flow test result in the previous 48 hours; or proof of recovery from a positive PCR test in the previous 30-180 days.

“The Department will continue to work with Executive Covid Taskforce (ECT) colleagues on ongoing engagement with the key sectors,” they added.

“Meetings with sector representatives hosted by ECT are ongoing. There have been eight engagement meetings this week, the most recent of which were held this afternoon.”

It comes as DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has been criticised for calling for the scheme to be ditched, with the Ulster Unionist Party accusing his comments of potentially “undermining public confidence and adherence” to the joint message from the Executive.

UUP MLA Alan Chambers said Mr Lyons’ comments were a “last-minute attempt by the DUP to undermine what was the agreed position of the Executive”.

The SDLP also joined the criticism of the minister with health spokesperson Colin McGrath describing being “astounded to hear such recklessness”.

“If the DUP Economy Minister truly believes this is the best way forward then he should go and explain it to our beleaguered health workers who will have to deal with the consequences of his short-sighted call,” the south Down MLA said.

Earlier, Mr Lyons said he's "extremely worried and concerned" about the impact the introduction of vaccine passports will have on the hospitality industry and called for answers from the Department of Health on how the scheme will be managed.

He said the scheme would have no impact on hospital admissions and should be ditched.

In a letter to Mr Swann on Friday the DUP minister branded the proposals "ill-thought-through and in many cases unenforceable".

In the letter, which was copied to various Stormont officials and the Attorney General, Mr Lyon wrote: "I think colleagues would agree that the proposal for Covid certifications was brought forward in haste with neither a clear policy intention nor any solid evidence of effectiveness in halting the transmission of the virus.”

He added: "Whilst the threat of Covid remains very real, interventions from this Executive need to be evidence based, targeted and effective. Sadly the proposals for Covid passports are none of these things

"Whilst I acknowledge that it would take an act of political bravery to change our position on Domestic Certification, I would strongly encourage Executive colleagues to do so."

Speaking on the BBC's Talkback radio programme, the DUP minister said he has voiced his concerns about potential issues and accused the department of Health of a "lack of clarity".

"I've been extremely worried and concerned about what I've heard from business in the past number of days. This is an additional burden for business at an already difficult time for them," said Mr Lyons.

"I have concerns for smaller cafes and coffee shops that don't have the space or the staff to check this Covid verification that's going to be required."

The mandatory scheme comes into operation across the hospitality sector on Monday, though enforcement of fines for non-compliance will not begin until two weeks later on December 13.

Under the policy, people wishing to gain entry to designated venues will need to demonstrate evidence of Covid-19 vaccination, a negative lateral flow test result, or proof of a coronavirus infection within the previous six months.

Responding, Mr Chambers said the comments and letter are “disingenuous as well as cheap political chicanery”.

"Also notable as he didn't address his letter to the Alliance, SDLP or Sinn Fein Ministers and decided to fixate on Robin,” said the UUP MLA.

“The only way to deliver a comprehensive plan to rising Covid cases and protect our Health Service is through a unified, coherent Executive response. Regrettably, once again that seems to be beyond the DUP.

“It is also wrong to present the proposals purely as a covid passport scheme. You can also gain entry to premises and events by providing proof of negative lateral flow tests or proof of covid antibodies. This is exactly what many senior DUP politicians have done in recent weeks when they attended various sporting events and travelled abroad. "