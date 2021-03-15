NI Covid vaccine programme extended: One of the advantages of being over 50, says DUP's Foster

Ireland has temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, however, health officials in Northern Ireland have said the vaccination roll-out will continue. (Victoria Jones/PA)

Anyone aged 50 or over across Northern Ireland can now book their Covid-19 vaccination appointment, Health Minister Robin Swann has announced.

The programme is being extended from Monday to 50-59-year-olds, with booking slots available at the seven regional vaccination centres.

GPs are also now covering the 50 plus age range. This means people have the choice of being contacted by their doctor and receiving a jab, or booking themselves in at one of the seven centres, if they haven’t already been invited.

Those with an existing invitation are asked to keep the appointment.

First Minister Arlene Foster said she was looking forward to booking her appointment.

"One of the advantages of being over 50," she said.

"Full credit to the staff and volunteers rolling out the vaccine."

Vaccination centres are being migrated to AstraZeneca vaccine deployment for first doses, to maximise use of available Covid-19 vaccine supplies in NI.

That means that increasingly, the same vaccine will be provided by GPs and the centres. Anyone who received the Pfizer vaccine as a first dose will still receive the Pfizer vaccine for their second dose.

Dr Alan Stout, chair of BMA Northern Ireland’s GP committee, welcomed the move.

He told BBC's Good Morning Ulster earlier: "This is very good news and shows how well the programme has run in Northern Ireland that we have moved to this point so quickly. Most people getting their first jab from now on will be getting AstraZeneca."

The announcement comes after no Covid-19 deaths reported on the island of Ireland on Sunday, in one of the brightest days of the pandemic for months.

However, a difference of opinion over the safety of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been causing officials in Northern Ireland a headache over the weekend.

On Saturday night, officials in the Republic of Ireland announced the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine amid concerns over its safety.

Health officials in Northern Ireland monitored the situation over the weekend and Sunday night the Department of Health announced that the roll-out of the vaccination programme here will continue.

It followed updated advice from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which is the UK regulatory body for medicines and approves vaccines for public use when it is satisfied on grounds of safety and effectiveness.

It issued a statement, which said: “We are aware of the action in Ireland. We are closely reviewing reports but given the large number of doses administered, and the frequency at which blood clots can occur naturally, the evidence available does not suggest the vaccine is the cause.”

A statement from the Department of Health subsequently said: “In line with MHRA guidance, the roll-out of Northern Ireland’s vaccination programme will continue. A further expansion of the programme will be announced very shortly. AstraZeneca vaccines are helping to protect the most vulnerable in our community from Covid-19, saving lives and reducing hospitalisation levels.”

Dr Stout has moved to reassure those with concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccine.

He said: "‘Everything that we are seeing and everything that is being told to us is that this is extremely safe and we can really genuinely see the difference it is making."

On Sunday evening Mr Swann said: “Vaccination is our bridge to better, safer and more normal times for everyone.

“Already a large and growing proportion of our adult population has received a first jab. Vaccination is providing vital protection from Covid-19.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride stated: “We need to vaccinate those most at risk and those around them. The more of us who are vaccinated, the more we are all protected. Vaccination alone will not provide 100% protection but it will change the balance in our favour against this virus. When your turn comes, don’t delay, get the jab. Protect yourself and others.”

Vaccines are being dispensed in parallel by GP practices and vaccination centres. Plans are also being finalised for community pharmacies to join the programme in the coming weeks.

In addition, an additional regional mass vaccination centre will open at the end of this month at the SSE Arena.

People wanting to book a vaccination centre appointment are asked to do so online at https://vaccinations.covid-19.hscni.net/booking

If online booking is not possible, then the telephone booking number is 0300 200 7813.

The booking line is open 8am to 8pm, Monday to Friday.