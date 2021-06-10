NI Covid vaccines to be given out closer together due to concern over Delta variant

There is currently a gap of approximately 12 weeks between the first and second vaccine dose.

The gap between first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in Northern Ireland is to be reduced to a maximum of eight weeks.

The move is intended to offer better protection against the Delta - or Indian - variant.

It is understood the first dose is only 30% effective but this increases to around 80% after the second dose.

Although not yet officially confirmed, it is believed there are approximately 80 cases of the Delta variant in Northern Ireland.

And while the number is small, the rate of increase is understood to be a matter of concern.

The number of cases has doubled since the weekend.

Last Friday, 26 Delta cases were confirmed by health officials with surge testing taking place in Kilkeel, Co Down.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said they had taken the decision to reduce the interval between vaccine doses following updated advice from the independent experts at the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) following the latest available evidence on the Delta (B1.617.2) variant which was first identified in India.

“They have recommended reducing the dosing interval to help protect the community from the increasing prevalence of this variant and others that may arise,” he said.

"It’s vital that we move as quickly as possible, with the supplies of vaccine that we have available, to ensure that the maximum number of people receive both doses so that they have fuller and longer lasting protection against the virus.

“It’s vital we do everything we can and use every resource we have to ensure we continue to keep people safe. We have implemented measures at record pace to get on top of new variants and control their spread.

“The tremendous success of our vaccination programme in Northern Ireland means that we are ahead of schedule, with more than 734,000 people already having received their second dose. We’ve come a long way on our journey through the pandemic and the quicker we can get our citizens fully vaccinated, the quicker we will be able to move back to a more normal way of life.”

For those who have not yet been vaccinated, appointments for second doses will be scheduled no more than eight weeks after the first dose. For those who have already received their first dose, scheduled appointments for second doses will remain unaffected and people should keep the date they have been given. There is no need to contact the health service as there will be no change to your arrangements.

Patricia Donnelly, head of the vaccination programme, added: “Everyone has a role to play in this effort. The vaccination programme is now open to all adults aged 18 and over and the uptake has been very positive. More than 1.8million vaccine doses have now been administered in Northern Ireland and further slots are opening up for booking today.

“I would particularly urge those aged over 40, who have not yet come forward, to now book their jab at a community pharmacy. There are more than 350 pharmacies across Northern Ireland offering vaccine appointments. It’s a convenient, straightforward process enabling people to avail of the vaccine at a convenient location in their area.

“After such a long and arduous struggle against the virus, the vaccine brings us hope and, most importantly, protection.”

Queen's University Belfast virologist Dr Connor Bamford has backed the move to decrease the time between vaccine doses, saying it was likely to decrease the spread of the variant.

"It seems this variant can get past our first dose of vaccine," he told the BBC.

"So we need to make sure as many people as possible get their two doses and even think about decreasing the length between dose one and two because that's going to be critical going forward."

Dr Bamford said surge vaccinations were being looked at: "We know this approach does work for other diseases."