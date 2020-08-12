NI dentists 'little option' but to pass on 'sky-rocketing' cost of PPE with reports of £40 charge

NHS patients can't be charged

Dentists have begun charging patients for PPE – claiming the cost of treatment has “sky rocketed”.

The British Dental Association (BDA) said their members had “little option” but to pass on the increase, which has jumped as much as 6,000% for a single procedure.

The number of people they can see has also dropped – to a quarter of pre-coronavirus levels because of new rules requiring a one hour gap between some patients, they said.

On social media patients have reported an extra charge from £8 to £40 for protective gear.

Stormont has kicked in £3.8million to cover the cost of high-grade equipment, which wasn’t included in a shipment of equipment supplied by the government last month.

Only private practices can charge a levy, so many NHS clinics are operating at a loss, BDA’s NI Director Tristen Kelso said.

He added: “Higher costs and significantly reduced patient volumes mean NI practices still face a deeply uncertain future.

“We will need a long term commitment from government to help NHS dentistry survive the ‘new normal’, and are still awaiting a bespoke support package for private dentistry.

“That has left many practices with little option but to reflect additional costs, including PPE in their private fees.”

Dentists must use full PPE – similar to what’s worn in the ICU – for procedures which carry a high risk of transmission, referred to as “aerosol generating”.

MLA Paula Bradshaw said the Health Committee would return to the problems facing the industry as soon as Stormont returned.

She said members had been “inundated” by dentists who feared for the viability of their practice.

The Alliance representative added: “Given the guidance that you have to have that fallow hour, how do they sustain their dental nurses, their receptionists, their hygienist?

“I know that that’s up for review which hopefully will reduce the fallow period that will make dentistry much more viable.

“There is movement and I think it’s been enough to halt any industrial action [and] it’s definitely something that we will be going back to very quickly.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said PPE fees were set without their “involvement or knowledge”.

But they said said health service dental care charges were governed.

They went on: “Fees charged to patients for health service dental care are regulated and set out in the Statement of Dental Remuneration.

“Dentists are not permitted to charge patients receiving health service dental care additional amounts for PPE. Should the Health and Social Care Board be made aware that health service patients are being charged in excess of the statutory charges, then the matter will be investigated.

“In contrast, when dental treatment is provided privately, dentists are able to set their own fees and are able to request a supplement for PPE. These extra sums for private dental care are set by the practice themselves without any involvement or knowledge of the Department of Health.”