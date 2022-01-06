NI Executive rule out further restrictions or school closures but warn ‘collective effort’ required amid surging Omicron cases

The Executive has been warned Omicron cases will remain “very high” for a number of weeks, however ministers decided not to add any further restrictions or to close schools.

Instead, the public have been urged to get their booster vaccine, take regular lateral flow tests and to report all test results, both negative and positive on the official online service.

The Executive said these steps are part of a “collective effort” to navigate the surge, as they encouraged all the public to get behind the measures.

Speaking at Stormont, First Minister Paul Givan told reporters there is a “slight rise in terms of general admissions for people with Covid”, but stressed hospitals are still seeing a “stable situation” within critical care.

He said people receiving a jab and following health advice have meant Northern Ireland has not seen “increases in this wave as we did have in previous waves”.

The Stormont Assembly is to be recalled at noon on Monday in order to debate a motion around the opening of schools amid the current wave and warnings over staff shortages.

The Executive also confirmed PCR testing capacity has “reached its limit this week” and said people should use lateral flow tests in the first instance, with a confirmatory PCR test no longer required.

Read more As Northern Ireland Covid death toll passes 3,000, the family pain lying behind the numbers game

On schools, Mr Givan said principals, parents and children want to “be in school” and described steps schools are taking to mitigate, including the “delivery of CO2 monitors across our school estate”.

“In terms of a universal approach, schools will not be closed. There isn't going to be a proposal put forward for that but we recognise that we need to manage pressures that come across our schools at an individual basis,” Mr Givan added.

"We are seeing increased pressures on our workforce so we are enhancing our civil contingency measures, we're getting greater engagement across the relevant agencies that are involved, whether that's the police, local government, central government, those responsible for managing staff absences, and where the critical support would be needed if there are further pressures in that area, then that work is being enhanced across the Executive, and we'll continue to keep this under review and we will meet again next week.”

Meanwhile, Mr Givan confirmed those who are medically exempt from wearing face coverings in Northern Ireland will not have to prove it.

In December, the Executive indicated it would remove some exemptions on face coverings and place the onus on the individual to provide medical proof on why they cannot wear one.

Paul Givan said on Thursday the policy in terms of the onus being on the individual to provide proof has now been suspended.

He said no one will be asked by businesses to provide proof for not wearing a mask, but said the Executive was still “encouraging” people to follow the law around the use of face coverings in risky settings.

He said there has been clear evidence brought forward that individuals with "very valid reasons for being exempt" were becoming very distressed around providing proof.

"Assurances had been provided both to me and to other ministers that this process could be certified through GPs, that clearly is not the case because of the pressures the GPs are taking, and therefore this policy has now been suspended in terms of any enforcement that would be associated," he said.

"No business should be asking anybody to provide proof for not wearing a face covering, that is something that businesses should not be doing.

"What we are still encouraging, and it is still the law, where you can wear a face mask, you should be wearing a face covering within the different settings that we have said that is required, so if that is public transport and different areas that people are now very familiar with."

Ministers said there are “still some uncertainties” around the Omicron variant and confirmed it was being kept “under continuous review”, with more data expected on hospital pressures emerging “in the next week”.

It comes after Northern Ireland surpassed the grim milestone of 3,000 deaths linked to Covid-19, as the Department of Health recorded another four deaths linked to the virus in Thursday’s figures.

Another 6,877 positive cases were also confirmed.

Following the meeting, the Executive also confirmed they have asked the civil contingency structures and departments to “proactively monitor workplace absence rates across sectors”.

The current case numbers have sparked staff shortages, with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service saying a quarter of its staff are unavailable to work.

Almost 10% of police officers in Northern Ireland are also unavailable for work due to Covid-19.

Figures PSNI revealed that on Wednesday January 5 there were 701 police offices (9.93%) and 156 police staff (6%) unavailable for work for reasons related to Covid-19.

A PSNI spokesperson said the absences are linked to the “high transmission rate” of the Omicron variant.

"We have planned and prepared for this to ensure our workforce can continue to do their job as safely as possible, protecting themselves and the people they need to help,” they added.

"The service moved to emergency shift arrangements in late December to ensure sufficient capacity and capability to maintain all our core service levels and keep communities safe across Northern Ireland.

“There are undoubtedly significant workforce pressures across essential services and wider society arising from the extraordinarily high levels of infection throughout the community,” they said.

The Executive continued to appeal to the public to follow current guidelines and to take up the offer of a vaccination.

“Omicron will continue to be extremely challenging for some weeks and we ask everyone to please get behind the collective effort to navigate this surge, as you have done so many times before.

“Meet outdoors if you can. If meeting indoors, make sure the rooms are well ventilated.”