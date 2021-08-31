NI Executive talks put back after O’Neill’s positive Covid test

Death toll stands at 2,364 Sinn Fein minister Declan Kearney will temporarily take on role

Political rivals have sent their best wishes to Michelle O’Neill after she confirmed she has tested positive for coronavirus.

The deputy First Minister said she is self-isolating and hopes to return to public duties next week.

An Executive meeting due to take place today to discuss the coronavirus restrictions has been postponed until next week.

Ms O’Neill posted on Twitter: "I have contracted Covid-19. I am thankful to have had two doses of the vaccine.

"I'll remain in self-isolation and hope to return to my public duties next week. Executive Office Minister Declan Kearney will take forward departmental business in the meantime."

Politicians sent their best wishes, with Justice Minister Naomi Long saying: “Sorry to hear that. Hope you're keeping well and take care.”

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone said: “Best wishes for a full recovery, Michelle”

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon and Sinn Fein MLA Jemma Dolan were also among those wishing her well.

The news comes as statistics from the Department of Health confirmed six more virus-linked deaths and 1,313 new cases.

Meanwhile, one of Ms O'Neill's ministerial colleagues has called on the Stormont Executive to "set out a path" for ending remaining Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland.

DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons told the BBC: "We need to start moving on these issues, we have to take into account the impact on the economy, the health service and society more generally.

"Although we have a steady number of cases, we have had a massive reduction in the number of hospitalisations compared to January and February. As an Executive we've all said we want these restrictions to end as soon as possible, taking all the evidence on board including the economic and health data as well."

Some Covid restrictions remain in place in Northern Ireland, with no more than 10 people from three households allowed to meet indoors at a private home and hospitality businesses required to operate table service only for drinks, and must record customer details for contact tracing.

In the Republic, Taoiseach Micheal Martin has confirmed the majority of Covid-19 restrictions will be phased out by October 22.

In a televised address following a meeting of the cabinet, he said the country was entering a "whole new phase" of the pandemic.

Mr Martin announced that public transport will return to 100% capacity from September 1, and from September 6, restrictions on organised indoor and outdoor events/mass gatherings will be eased.

From September 20, restrictions on indoor and outdoor group activities will be eased and attendance at work for specific business requirements may commence with a phased and staggered attendance.

From October 22, requirements for physical distancing and mask wearing outdoors and in indoor private settings will end. Restrictions on numbers at indoor and outdoor events and activities and religious or civil ceremonies will also end on October 22.