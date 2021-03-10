NI families fear care home relatives 'held hostage' as Commissioner for Older People warns of potential human rights breaches

Bans on visits to care homes to protect residents from Covid-19 may be a breach of human rights, according to the Commissioner for Older People in Northern Ireland.

Eddie Lynch said his office had been contacted by families fearing their relatives were being "held hostage" or treated like prisoners.

Care homes have been hit incredibly hard during the pandemic - 40% of those who died in 2020 after contracting the virus in Northern Ireland were care home residents.

According to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra), the total number of Covid-related deaths up to February 26, stands at 2,816. Some 760 of them were in care homes (26%).

There are currently 18 active care home Covid-19 outbreaks.

Health Minister Robin Swann announced last month that the rollout of the Covid vaccine to all care homes was completed.

However, normal care home visiting arrangements have been suspended throughout the pandemic.

Eddie Lynch

Older People Commissioner Eddie Lynch expressed his concern that many residents are unable to receive face-to-face visits with family members.

He insisted that visits must be permitted in care homes which are not suffering from an outbreak of the virus, and said the "denial of such a basic human right is cruel and inhumane".

“My office has received many requests for assistance in recent weeks from families who are desperate to visit their relatives with many describing how they feel their relative is being ‘held hostage’ or being ‘treated like a prisoner’," he said.

"Fortunately, in most cases, we have been able to work with care home providers to get these situations resolved. However, I remain concerned that the cases we are dealing with could be the tip of the iceberg and that many other families and residents may still be unfairly denied this important contact.

“I have sought assurances from authorities for many weeks that this issue is being tackled but I remain unconvinced that they know the true scale of this problem or how hard it is hitting residents and families. Given that many of these older people will be in the latter stages of their lives, it is critical that where visiting can be done safely, that it is facilitated immediately."

He added: "Despite the minister stating clearly that care home visits need to happen where possible, I have become aware in recent weeks of some providers still maintaining blanket bans on visiting or only allowing window visits despite having no Covid-19 outbreak in a home," explained My Lynch.

"This is not good enough and needs to change fast."

The vice chair of Stormont's health committee Pam Cameron MLA said reconnecting older people with their loved ones is something which must be given priority.

Health committee chair Colm Gildernew MLA expressed his "deep frustration" that there continues to be an effective ban on visitations within some care homes.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health (DoH) said it is working with the Public Health Agency (PHA) to support care homes in implementing visiting and Care Partner arrangements, with more than half of homes now having these in place.

The Care Partner scheme was launched last September by the DoH and allows a named person to spend time supporting staff with caring for their loved one.

"Trusts have been asked to assure themselves that care homes are operating in accordance with the visiting guidance," continued the department.

"Trusts are continuing to work with individual care homes to provide the support they might require to move forward with the facilitation of safely managed and meaningful visiting arrangements and implementation of the care partner concept."

The DoH added that are a number of families who have not as yet been able to successfully set up Care Partner arrangements for their loved ones.

"As well as Trusts, the Health and Social Care Board [HSCB] and PHA are working with those homes who are finding implementation more challenging - identifying and sharing good practice.

"The PHA will continue to provide advice to homes in the event of outbreaks and both the Trusts, RQIA, HSCB and PHA will continue to provide advice and support through existing forums and directly to care homes as and when needed."

For the period to March 4, 373 care homes have been paid £6.52m by the Department of Health and Trusts in funding staff support in respect of care partners and visiting.