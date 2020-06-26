NI free school meals extension set to be confirmed

The extension of a free school meals scheme for qualifying children through July and August will be announced early next week, First Minister Arlene Foster has said

Confirmation of the £12m funding for free school meals had been expected earlier this week.

But it had been claimed that signing off on the scheme had been held up after a row between Sinn Fein and the DUP over the failure to implement a payment scheme for victims of the Troubles.

At yesterday's daily Stormont briefing, however, the First Minister revealed that the Executive has now been able to sign off on the funding to ensure free school meals will now continue over the summer.

Mrs Foster said Finance Minister Conor Murphy would be in a position to detail the funding allocations from the June monitoring round in the Assembly on Tuesday, which would include a continuation of free school meals payments over the summer.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill confirmed there had never been any suggestion that the funding for the free school meals scheme would not be agreed.

Direct payments from the Education Department in lieu of the benefit for those from deprived backgrounds was scheduled to cease at the end of June.

Since the start of the Covid-19 crisis an estimated £19m had been set aside to fund the scheme.

A similar scheme in England had also been due to end, but a high profile campaign by England footballer Marcus Rashford led to public outcry and prompted Prime Minister Boris Johnson into a U-turn on the policy.

Earlier yesterday Education Minister Peter Weir had also announced a separate scheme to help vulnerable children.

"Subject to the availability of funding, the Executive has agreed that a similar but separate summer food scheme would be established to alleviate hardship over the summer months for the families of children entitled to free school meals direct payments," he announced.

The minister said he would also be extending a programme to provide a healthy lunch and breakfast to around 5,000 deprived young people across Northern Ireland.

"The disruption to our children's learning caused by Covid-19 cannot be over-estimated," he said.

He said he was considering how to bring forward projects to support learning over the summer and beyond.

Mr Weir had been giving evidence to the Stormont Assembly's ad hoc committee on the Covid-19 response and also announced that extra supports are being brought in for deprived areas for literacy, numeracy, and mental health interventions.