NI GP raises £7k for charities with 80-mile walk down memory lane

Pace-setter: Dr Morris Brown collected more than £7,000 during his challenge

A retired Castlederg GP has raised over £7,000 for charity by completing an 80-mile walking challenge.

To mark his 80th birthday, Dr Morris Brown walked four miles each day for 20 days to visit landmarks in the town which reminded him of his long career.

He is a committed member of the Church of Ireland in Derg, where he has been a parish reader for 40 years.

In his daily walks he visited the local rectory, where his close friend Canon Walter Quill had lived, then past the old and new surgeries in the town where he worked, as well as Silverdale Nursing Home, which he founded and owned for 15 years with his former medical partner, the late Dr Jim Garvey.

Finally, he visited the old Derg Valley Hospital, where he carried out accident and emergency services throughout the Troubles and where two of his children were born.

He is now hopefully well on the way to reach his original target of £8,000.

The money will be split between the RNLI, which he and his late wife Marguerite supported since he came to Castlederg some 40 years ago. She passed away in September 2001.

The other half of the cash will go to the Castlederg Patient Comfort and Terminally Ill Fund, which has raised around £500,000 over the past 20 years to help those with terminal illnesses.

Dr Brown was founder and chairman of the fund, and is now treasurer.

He was joined on the first and last days of the challenge by his daughter Suzanne, a PE teacher at Lisneal College.

He said: "Because of Covid-19 I realised that I could not have the usual celebration for an 80th birthday.

"So I decided to do something special by raising money for good causes.

"My walk around Castlederg was really worthwhile.

"People were generous in all kinds of ways.

"I sincerely thank everyone who gave me donations and who supported me in any way.

"I still walk between two and three miles a day for recreation and fitness, but in the short-term I don't have any more big fundraising ideas.

"In that respect, maybe it's time to put my feet up for a while!"