NI grandmother Margaret Keenan, 90, who was first to receive Covid vaccine leaves hospital

A 90-year-old grandmother who became the first person in the world to have the Pfizer vaccine has been discharged from hospital.

The face of Margaret Keenan – known as Maggie – has been making news around the world after she was given the coronavirus jab at University Hospital Coventry on Tuesday.

Mrs Keenan, who has lived in Coventry for more than 60 years but is originally from Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, had been admitted to the hospital a few days before her jab.

Margaret Keenan, 90, received a round of applause from hospital staff after becoming the first person to receive the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday (Jacob King/PA)

Speaking immediately after receiving the vaccine, administered by matron May Parsons, the retired jewellery store assistant told of the “great opportunity” of being offered the jab, and urged others to follow suit.

She said: “I can’t thank May and the NHS staff enough who have looked after me tremendously, and my advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it – if I can have it at 90, then you can have it too.

“Hopefully it’ll help other people come along and do what I did, and try and do the best to get rid of this terrible thing.”

Mrs Keenan receives a kiss from grandson Conor as she leaves hospital (Jonny Weeks/pool/PA)

Mrs Keenan, who marks her 91st birthday next week, was one of about 100 people vaccinated on the first day of the rollout at Coventry.

The second person to have the injection was 81-year-old William “Bill” Shakespeare, an in-patient on the hospital’s frailty wards from Coventry who, appropriately, is local to his namesake’s county of birth Warwickshire.