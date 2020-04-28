NI health care workers have pay parity with England

The new Northern Ireland Nightingale wards are designed to treat coronavirus sufferers at Belfast City Hospital.

Health Minister Robin Swann has confirmed that health care workers here are now in pay parity with their counterparts in England.

The announcement included confirmation of pay awards for Agenda for Changes employees - and an update for doctors and dentists.

Agenda for Change is the pay, terms and conditions framework for most health and social care staff, including nurses, paramedics, allied health professionals, social workers and social care workers, as well as catering and admin and clerical staff.

There is a separate pay system for salaried doctors and dentists.

Mr Swann said when he took up office in January his priority was to resolve the dispute.

He said: "The formal framework agreement of January 15 set out a number of commitments to trade unions. These included a promise to restore pay parity with England, and a timetable for payment of the 2019/20 and 2020/21 pay awards.

"I can confirm that the 2019/20 award, backdated to 1 April 2019, was paid in March salaries. The 2020/21 award has been processed and will start in April salaries, with payslips issued today. I am pleased that I have been able to make good on promises I made in January.

"This 2020/21 award fully establishes pay parity with England. It will cost an estimated £80m and represents a projected 3.3% increase to the Agenda for Change pay bill."

The Minister provided an update on the outstanding 2019/20 Medical and Dental pay award, advising that the same 2.5% increase applied in England in 2019/20 would be implemented, subject to approvals.