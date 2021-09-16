NI Health Department surge plans for ‘challenging period’ to deal with Covid and winter pressures

The Department for Health has said that it has commissioned a set of winter and surge delivery plans from the Trusts across Northern Ireland to ease hospital pressures. . Photo: Stock image

The Department for Health is bracing for a “difficult winter ahead” to tackle covid and the usual seasonal pressures.

Hospitals have been under sustained pressure.

While the majority of patients in hospitals are not suffering from coronavirus, the disease is impacting services.

The latest statistics show overall hospital capacity at 107%. Nine hospitals are overcapacity out of 12.

The Department of Health said it “fully recognises the very difficult winter ahead”.

A spokeswoman said in order to prepare for the “upcoming challenging period” it has commissioned a set of integrated winter and surge delivery plans from the health trusts across Northern Ireland in a bid to ease hospital pressures.

Asked if lockdown plans were being considered, she said it was a matter for the Executive.

Earlier this week, the first minister said the Executive would be meeting next week to consider further measures.

Read more Givan: Winter plan to deal with Covid spike is in place already

“[Our plans] will involve activity to manage both Covid-19 and other unscheduled pressures, whilst at the same time maximising elective care through initiatives such as green pathways and sites,” the Department of Health spokeswoman added.

“The Trust plans will be underpinned by a regional approach to the management of critical and respiratory care, which served us well during the previous winter.

“We will also continue to prioritise elective care on a regional basis.”

The department has also commissioned the Health and Social Care Board to work with general practice and the out of hours providers to develop robust winter and surge plans to ease pressures for the upcoming challenging period.

“The department will continue to do all it can to support the HSCB, HSC Trusts and Primary Care through this most difficult time.”

Covid cases are at their highest in Scotland, with Northern Ireland and Wales seeing relatively similar levels.

England has a lower prevalence.

The spokeswoman said that there are multiple factors which will contribute to differences in Covid spread.

This includes vaccination rates, relaxations of restrictions, adherence to measures which remain in place, and testing strategies.

“Unfortunately, it remains inevitable that deaths will increase in proportion to cases, after a lag period, although the success of the vaccination programme means that the number of deaths is significantly less than earlier in the epidemic,” she said.

The Department for Health reported another 10 coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,304 new cases on Wednesday with the death toll now rising to 2,748.

In Antrim, Altnagelvin and Causeway Hospitals 50% of the beds in ICU are occupied by patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.