NI health officials to examine impact of UK vaccine shortage

Northern Ireland health officials are considering the implications of a reduced coronavirus vaccine supply in the UK.

NHS in England has said the amount of vaccines available in April could be seriously reduced.

The Health Minister Robin Swann said on Twitter that he remains optimistic, due to the fast pace of Northern Ireland's vaccine rollout so far.

"As has been the case since the programme began, the number of vaccinations carried out over time will vary due to supply," he said.

"However, the vaccination programme in Northern Ireland is presently ahead of schedule and, as ever, we will be able to adapt to any changes in circumstances as they arise."

Justice Minister Naomi Long told BBC Good Morning Ulster: "Our latest information from the executive was that would we be continuing to roll this out. I think we have to balance what Matt Hancock's concerns are against the fact that AstraZeneca and Pfizer are saying they can meet the supply.

"We have rolled it out faster than was anticipated so that's always going to be challenging but I think that we're still well on course to meet the target that was set - that we would have the majority of people vaccinated by June/July this year," she added.

The Health Minister has also confirmed that community pharmacies will be to start vaccinating people later this month.

It's reported that a delay in the delivery of five million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in India is partly to blame for the upcoming reduction to the UK's vaccine supply.

Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick told the BBC that the UK's goal of administering a first dose to every adult in the UK by the end of July was still on schedule.

“We are experiencing some supply issues so it does mean the vaccine rollout will be slightly slower than we may have hoped, but not slower than the target we set ourselves," he said.

“We’re going to move forward as quickly as we possibly can but it won’t be as fast as we might have hoped for a few weeks, but then we have every reason to believe that supply will increase in the months of May, June and July.”