NI health service about to ‘topple over’ and ‘no big moves forward’ on Covid restrictions, O’Neill and Givan warn

First Minister said ‘measured approach’ needs to be taken to restrictions

Press Eye - Belfast - 21st September 2021 First Ministers visit the Royal Victoria Hospital to see how hospital staff are dealing with the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Northern Ireland’s health service could “topple over” if action is not taken according to Michelle O’Neill, as she confirmed it is unlikely nightclubs will get the green light to reopen this week.

During a visit to the Royal Victoria Hospital alongside First Minister Paul Givan, Ms O’Neill warned staff were “begging” for help and said they are “extremely anxious” for the winter ahead.

Earlier on Tuesday, figures in the entertainment and hospitality sector called for the removal of social distancing requirements indoors and a date for the reopening of venues.

When asked whether Thursday's Executive meeting would see remaining restrictions on nightclubs eased, Ms O’Neill said she did not expect to see “big moves forward” in that area.

“I understand the hospitality sector have been hardest hit and we need to do all we can to support them,” she said.

"That's why I think it's really important to start or continue the conversations with them around ventilation, how to get them to a state of readiness to be able to open at some point, hopefully in the future.”

Mr Givan had previously said he wanted to see all remaining Covid restrictions eased by the end of September.

He told the media: "I would hope that we will see some progress on Thursday, but I don't anticipate seeing all of the restrictions being lifted."

Mr Givan said his party would be taking a “measured approach” to any further restrictions and said “what is happening in our economy, the impacts on community, family” would also play a part in decisions made.

"Lockdowns have consequences and this is where the difficulty comes for the politicians, we consider everything in the round and we seek to take the best and the balanced decisions,” he told reporters.

“It [Covid-19] hasn't reached the same peaks. If you think about the last wave we had nearly 1,000 people being admitted into our hospitals. The peak so far in this wave has just been short of 500. There are a lot less people now who contract Covid that end up being hospitalised."

On Monday, DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons told the Belfast Telegraph he wanted a date set for the lifting of most restrictions in Northern Ireland.

Health Minister Robin Swann has said it would be “irresponsible” to rule out further circuit break lockdowns in the event of increasing winter pressures in the regions hospitals as a result of Covid-19.

During her visit to the Royal Victoria Hospital Ms O’Neill said the health service was in need of Executive support and staff “begging for help”.

"What we heard repeatedly today is that the staff here are exhausted, they are physically and mentally exhausted, they're extremely anxious for the winter months ahead and what that will bring," she said.

"They're burned out is the best way probably to put it, they're seeing increased staff absences, for obvious reasons because they've had to make such difficult decisions.

"They're constantly facing not just the physical exhaustion but also dealing with families at very difficult times. They've had to go over and above and beyond, and we can't take any of that for granted, they're begging for our support in the time ahead because they know they're facing into a very difficult winter.

"With normal winter pressures, with the capacity in the health service being where it is at this point in time, I think they're just so fearful for what's ahead.

"So, they are asking for the executive's support and I've given assurance today that I will reflect all the views that were expressed here today to the executive meeting as we plan for the winter months ahead.

"It's very clear that the health service is about to topple over if we do not take immediate action to support the health service staff, the service itself, but also to stop the spread of the virus.”

The Sinn Fein leader refused to rule out the possibility of future lockdowns in Northern Ireland and said the best way to avoid one was a “cautious” approach.

"It's very clear we have to factor in the state of the health service and the challenges facing our healthcare workers on a day-on-day basis,” she added.

"So, I think it has to be steady as you go, it has to be very cautious.

"I've always been very open enough to say that I never rule out anything, I keep everything on the table, I think that's the prudent way to proceed, it's also the honest way to proceed.

"However, I don't want to get to a scenario where you have to have a circuit-breaker or lockdown - I want to avoid that.

“The best way to avoid that is to take the prudent approach, to take the cautious approach, to take a preventative approach.

"It has to be a whole combination of things, it has to be about that preventative approach, it has to be about the cautious approach, it has to be about the communication with the public, it has to be about what are the tools that we can reach to if we find yourselves in a very desperate situation again.

"So, those are the three areas that I want the executive to discuss and hopefully provide that information then on Thursday afternoon."