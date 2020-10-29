NI health service facing a winter from hell if the Covid-19 rules aren't followed, warns doctor

Health chiefs warned that Northern Ireland was facing one of its worst winters yesterday, as they urged people to stick to the Covid-19 regulations.

The warning came after Sage experts predicted that the second wave of coronavirus could last much longer than the first, with a sustained death toll throughout the winter.

As local hospitals reached 103% occupancy, Dr John Maxwell, emergency department consultant with the Belfast Trust, said that staff were working tirelessly in "really challenging and difficult circumstances and "trying to deliver the best care they possibly can".

Dr John Maxwell

"I can't remember when it was as tough as this before," he told an online media briefing.

"We are very concerned that this could be one of the worst winters that the NHS in Northern Ireland is going to experience unless we act to change and do something different to get control of the situation.

"Please support the public health message. You have to absolutely abide by what we're trying to do, otherwise you will have an NHS that is overwhelmed. We will not get through this unless we work together.

"So, we are saying, please, please, please help the NHS out in this particular time to let us get through it and let your family members get through it."

Health Minister Robin Swann also urged people to follow the public health advice to break the chains of infection, saying that health workers were exhausted and in need of support.

"My plea to the public is to rally round our health and care staff. We can and must thank and praise them, but they do need more from us, so please do everything you can to stop this virus from spreading further," Mr Swann said.

The chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride added: "We would ask everyone at this point to redouble their efforts over the next number of weeks.

"It is crucially important that we get the reproductive rate of the virus below one - as far below one as we possibly can - and keep it there for as long as we possibly can.

"We are now in the middle of winter. This virus will continue to plague us throughout the next number of months, until such times as we have a vaccine.

"It is crucially important that we learn to live with it. We will need to interact very, very differently as a society until such times as that is the case."

The chief medical officer also responded to reports that the Irish government was ready for any request from the Northern Ireland authorities to transfer patients suffering from Covid-19 to ICU beds.

Dr McBride said he did not anticipate the local health service exceeding its surge capacity for ICU beds.

Mr Swann added that he did not recognise the reports.

"We're not there yet, nor will we be. I hope we have the ability to flex up our ICU capacity in the City Hospital tower. There are up to 158 beds there alone," he said.

"While we have good working relationships on children's cardiac services and the cancer centres, that's not something we would recognise."

The Stormont Executive will meet later today to review the impact of the current circuit breaker restrictions and discuss the planned reopening of schools next Monday.