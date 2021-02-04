NI health trust confirms number of Covid-19 vaccine doses wasted

A Northern Ireland health trust has confirmed a number of coronavirus vaccines have been wasted.

The South Eastern Trust said that 62 doses of a Covid-19 vaccination session were recorded as wastage.

The health trust covers a wide-range of medical facilities outside of Belfast including hospitals in Lisburn Castlereagh, Ards and North Down, and Newry Mourne and Downe.

A spokesperson for the trust said the 56 doses of the vaccine were wasted due to "particulates in the vial after reconstitution or spray back when diluting the vial".

The most recent wastage came on Wednesday January 27 due to spray back whilst diluting.

Health chiefs at the trust say they’ve reviewed their existing processes to ensure the continued minimisation of waste.

A South Eastern Trust spokesperson said: “The trust ensures good communication between the vaccination centre and pharmacy team to determine the correct amount of vaccine which needs to be ordered and prepared for administration.

“Robust competency training of all new vaccinators and standard operating procedures also ensures staff are fully competent in preparation and administration of the vaccine to minimise any wastage.

“In the care home setting the trust liaises closely with care home managers to determine the number of residents and staff able to avail of the vaccine and plans with the pharmacy team to ensure the correct amount of vaccine is ordered.

“Procedures are in place in both the care home setting and vaccination centre to have staff available to receive any planned doses of vaccine which could not be administered due to planned patients being unable to receive the vaccine.”