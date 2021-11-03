NI high street voucher: How many awaiting card, how to get verified and how long left to spend your £100

Northern Ireland’s high street voucher scheme has been extended with tens of thousands of people still awaiting their £100 card.

The scheme allows people to spend the money in local ‘bricks and mortar’ businesses with the aim to help the retail sector hit by the pandemic.

The Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said issues around verifying the identity of a number of applications and the delivery of thousands of cards required him to push forward the deadline the money can be spent.

What is the Spend Local card?

Around 1.4million people have so far applied for the £100 pre-paid card, allowing people to spend the money in any local business offering chip and pin or contactless payments.

The scheme – which cost around £145m - opened for applications back in September, with applications closed at the end of October.

Originally Mr Lyons had said he hoped everyone would have received their cards by this week, so they would then have four weeks to spend them by the November 30 deadline. However, this deadline was extended by the minister following a statement to the Assembly.

What is the new deadline to spend your card?

On Tuesday, Mr Lyons told the Northern Ireland Assembly the deadline to spend the high street voucher would be pushed forward into December.

The minister said everyone will now have until December 14 to spend the entirety of the voucher – an additional two weeks on the original deadline. This has raised concerns it could offset cash spent over the Christmas period.

Why has the scheme been extended?

The minister said issues around verifying the identity of around 160,000 people had led to the decision to extend the deadline.

He said these were people who had applied for the scheme whose personal details could not be verified by databases.

He told the Stormont Assembly: "None of these applicants have been rejected and every one of them has been given an opportunity to submit evidence that they live in Northern Ireland and are over 18 years old.

"The Assembly can be assured that we are applying maximum flexibility on the information that can be provided to confirm they are eligible for a Spend Local card."

How many cards have been sent to date?

According to the most recent figures over 1.024m cards have been dispatched and of these, over 580,000 have been activated. That leaves around 400,000 to receive their card.

The minister said over £26.5m has now been injected into the local economy.

Mr Lyons said he expects by the end of this week, cards will have been dispatched to at least 95% of applicants that have been verified.

He said by the middle of next week, cards will have been dispatched to all those verified to date.

How do you verify your details?

Protecting the scheme from fraud required applicants to verify their identity, with initial automated checks verifying 1.264m people (88%).

According to the department, the outstanding 160,000 applications have not yet been rejected, instead their personal details have not yet been able to be verified.

The department said anyone awaiting verification should expect to be contacted by the scheme, advising them to submit additional evidence which proves that they live in Northern Ireland and are over 18.

This correspondence from the Spend Local scheme can arrive in email junk boxes and therefore people have been urged to be extra vigilant in checking.

The minister said his department is applying “maximum flexibility” on the information that can be provided to confirm people are eligible for a Spend Local card.

The MLA also rejected accusations that there was any sexual discrimination within the scheme against women whose maiden name on their birth certificate was different from their married name.

Last week it was reported a number of married women had complained they had not been able to use their birth certificate to verify their identity.

He said: "I have taken early and decisive action to address this issue, and can now assure members that applicants will not be facing this issue."

How do you activate your card when you receive it?

Those lucky enough to have received their voucher will need to activate the card before use. A number of people in recent days have reported delays in getting through on the telephone number to carry out this process.

The minister urged "people to be patient" and to "use the text message function to activate their card as well".

An automated helpline is available on 02895 313 153, with people prompted to enter their 16-digit card number on the front and the last four digits of their registered phone number, alongside their date of birth.

Alternatively, the card can be activated by text message, sending the word “PIN” and the last eight digits of the card number to 07883 294184. It can take up to 30 minutes for the PIN to be delivered.