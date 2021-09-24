NI High Street voucher scam warning

Police informed of issue ahead of scheme’s launch on September 27

Scammers in Ards and north Down are calling to front doors offering to help people with applications for the High Street voucher scheme.

ScamwiseNI said they’re aware of the issue, which has been reported to police in recent weeks.

They’ve urged people to be aware of the legitimate methods to apply for the £100 voucher as applications open on Monday.

The Department for the Economy and Trading Standards NI have also moved to warn applicants of scammers attempting to take advantage of the scheme, and warned that at no point during the application will anyone’s bank details be sought.

The £145m scheme is set to open for applications between September 27 and October 25 and will provide everyone over the age of 18 with a £100 pre-paid card to spend in shops and the hospitality sector.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons urged local businesses across hospitality and retail to “show their support” for the upcoming scheme. The minister encouraged those businesses eligible to display a range of promotional material encouraging shoppers to spend the voucher to support local retailers, along with an advertising scheme that has been rolled out to encourage shoppers to support local businesses.

But some people have now been targeted by scammers claiming to be representatives of the Government and offering to help people registering for and claiming the voucher, the PSNI in Ards and north Down has said.

“Claiming this voucher would NOT involve cold calling at anyone’s home,” they warned.

Superintendent Gerard Pollock, chair of ScamwiseNI, said demand for the voucher is expected to be very high, leaving people vulnerable to criminals seeking to claim the funds of others.

“I understand people will be keen to register and use their cards as soon as possible, but scammers and criminals know this too and will be seeking to use this opportunity to gather personal and financial information for their own gain and your financial loss,” he said.

“So I urge everyone to be vigilant and to follow official advice on registering for the scheme by the dedicated online portal on NI Direct from September 27 or by the telephone application process from the October 11.”

Superintendent Pollock reminded people never to disclose their personal or banking details to anyone over the phone or online, no matter how convincing they may seem, and never allow an unauthorised person to have access to such details.

SDLP councillor for the Ards Peninsula Joe Boyle said he wanted to warn their constituents to be on the alert.

“We’ve all been looking forward to the voucher scheme and as is always the case, when people are looking forward to something there will always be others who try and abuse it,” he said.

“The safest thing to do is to try and arrange to get the voucher yourself or with your family members.

“I’ll be warning constituents not to engage with any stranger who calls to their door offering to help them with it.”