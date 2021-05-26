NI man finds his voice in time to sing charity song

Young Covid sufferer Andrew still cannot speak, but is determined to help others

A young Newry singer has become the voice for Covid sufferers — even though he can barely speak.

Andrew McMurdie was well known in care homes across Ireland after performing songs to residents in lockdown during the pandemic.

Unfortunately, the 20-year-old then contracted the virus himself and this resulted in the college music student losing his voice.

Remarkably, however, the affliction does not affect his singing — and Andrew has now released a single to raise funds for charity.

Speaking on behalf of her son, who is beside her during the interview, his mother Jacqueline said she was “immensely proud” of her youngest child who was discharged from hospital wearing a three-piece suit.

“Andrew wanted to get dressed up because he said he was the richest man in the world,” she said.

“He only realised he still had his singing voice when he began to sing in the shower that morning he was due to leave.

“So even though he’d lost his speech he’d found his singing voice… and he was delighted about that.”

Andrew, who previously suffered meningitis, had also been diagnosed with a heart condition and ME (Chronic Fatigue Syndrome).

Distressingly, his health took a terrible turn for the worse when he tested positive for Covid-19 on January 17 and ended up being admitted to Craigavon Area Hospital.

He completely lost the power of speech while recovering from the illness but, when he discovered he could still sing, he wanted to “give something back to the world” by recording a song for charity.

“Initially he didn’t react badly to the disease,” said Jacqueline (55).

“But by the twelfth day he couldn’t whistle, laugh or sing. He had no ability to communicate.’

She added: “The only way he could ‘talk’ to us was by using a whiteboard or via text message.”

Jacqueline said neither she nor Andrew’s siblings — Daniel (33), Catriona (31) and Peter James (22) — were aware of his musical talent until he sang them a song when he was 17 and then he “just never stopped”.

She added: “He sang at 60 care homes last year and he’s started going round them again now that he’s getting better.”

While Andrew was in hospital, Sean Patterson, chairman of the ‘Dungannon Friends’ of local charity Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke, heard of Andrew’s story.

He shared it with local country music stars and Andrew subsequently received video messages of support from artists including Nathan Carter, Daniel O’Donnell and Philomena Begley.

Andrew was then approached by Country Harmony’s Gerard Dornan to cover his country song ‘Your Health is your Wealth’ and he released it as a single last month.

Post-Covid, he has been diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder which, in him, presents similarly to a stroke. That, combined with his pre-existing heart condition, helped him nominate the charity Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke.

Jackie Trainor, head of income generation at NICHS, said the charity is “absolutely thrilled” to support Andrew’s fundraiser.

“He is a phenomenally talented young man with a kind and giving nature,” she said.

The good news is that Andrew’s speech seems to be improving. And, he even managed to tell this newspaper “I really love singing. It’s great fun!”

Priced at £5, the single is available at Ace Coaches, Dungannon or online via www.facebook.com/andrewmcmurdiemusic.